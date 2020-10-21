We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

The flavour fiends over at Downlow Burgers are coming out with a special treat at the end of the month and you’d better believe we’ve written it into our consumption calendar…

This Halloween, DownLow Burgers is hoping to scare up some good eats with a new, limited-edition creation called THE MONSTER MASH. Available only on Halloween (Saturday, October 31st), The Monster Mash features dry aged beef patty, boneless fried chicken thigh (spiced medium), slabs of crispy fried pork belly, house jalapeño ranch, Canadian cheddar, lettuce and tomato served on a Livia Sweets potato bun.

