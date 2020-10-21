Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

The Monster Mash at Downlow Burgers | Photo: Rich Won

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

The flavour fiends over at Downlow Burgers are coming out with a special treat at the end of the month and you’d better believe we’ve written it into our consumption calendar…

This Halloween, DownLow Burgers is hoping to scare up some good eats with a new, limited-edition creation called THE MONSTER MASH. Available only on Halloween (Saturday, October 31st), The Monster Mash features dry aged beef patty, boneless fried chicken thigh (spiced medium), slabs of crispy fried pork belly, house jalapeño ranch, Canadian cheddar, lettuce and tomato served on a Livia Sweets potato bun.

And if that’s just too scary for you, there’s always this…

And, best of all, for those with a sweet tooth, Downlow’s special Lee’s Honey Dip Donut Fried Chicken Sando and Bacon Burger are available on Friday, October 30th and October 31st.

DownLow Burgers
Neighbourhood: Main Street
926 Main St. | 778-866-5662 | WEBSITE
