Opening Soon

Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

Portrait

The good people behind Arc Iberico Imports, one of the leading importers and distributors of Spanish food products in BC, are on the verge of launching their ‘Jamoneria’ and bocadillo shop on Horseshoe Way in Richmond.

I know that a bocadillo is a place that sells Spanish sandwiches, but the term Jamoneria is new to me. I’m working on the assumption that it’s a place where ham is carved and served. Spanish ham, that is, including the famous, acorn-fed ham called Jamon Iberico de Bellota.

As fans of all things Iberian like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas we’re plenty excited to check this place out, especially considering company CEO (and ‘Master Ham Carver’) Antonio Romero Casado will often be on site, doing his delicious thing. Opening day is tomorrow, October 24th.

ARC IBERICO IMPORTS
1020-12471 Horseshoe Way, Richmond, BC | 778-998-5327 | WEBSITE
Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Sorry for the Granville Strip and Yaletown Finally Dealing With its Drug Problem

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at Spanish cheese while marvelling at the BC Liberal implosion.

Intelligence Briefs

On Seattle’s Restaurant Ruins and the Hidden Threat to Hospitality Professionals

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds hospitality on the brink and diners making odd choices.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día De Los Muertos’ Dinner on October 31

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Opening Soon / West End

Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

The new location - due late this Fall - is across the street from English Bay with 11,000 square feet spread out over two floors.