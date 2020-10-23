Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

The good people behind Arc Iberico Imports, one of the leading importers and distributors of Spanish food products in BC, are on the verge of launching their ‘Jamoneria’ and bocadillo shop on Horseshoe Way in Richmond.

I know that a bocadillo is a place that sells Spanish sandwiches, but the term Jamoneria is new to me. I’m working on the assumption that it’s a place where ham is carved and served. Spanish ham, that is, including the famous, acorn-fed ham called Jamon Iberico de Bellota.

As fans of all things Iberian like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas we’re plenty excited to check this place out, especially considering company CEO (and ‘Master Ham Carver’) Antonio Romero Casado will often be on site, doing his delicious thing. Opening day is tomorrow, October 24th.