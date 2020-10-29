TBT / East Vancouver

Exactly Ten Years Ago Today, the Iconic Waldorf Hotel Was About to Be Born Again

Portrait

For this week’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back a full decade to the day we wandered around inside the final stage of renovation/restoration of East Hastings’ now 73 year-old Waldorf Hotel

Ten years ago to the day I toured the mayhem that was the then imminent second coming of the Waldorf. The iconic building, together with its legendary Tiki Bar, would reopen as a ‘cultural incubator’ in just a few days under the management of Nuba restaurateur Ernesto Gomez, musician Thomas Anselmi and – for a brief period – chef Ned Bell and sommelier Kurtis Kolt. “There’s so much going on at this address that it’s hard to fathom fully in its as-yet-unfinished state,” read my notes from the day. “But all the pieces seem to be fitting together nicely, down to the analog speakers, rooms, cafe, salon, bar, gift shop and refreshingly left-field tiki vibe.”

  • Waldorf Hotel | Staff training
  • Waldorf Hotel | executive chef Ned Bell
  • Waldorf Hotel | Exterior, looking east
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Lobby
  • Waldorf Hotel | Lobby
  • Waldorf Hotel | Lobby stairs
  • Waldorf Hotel | Coming down to the lobby
  • Waldorf Hotel | lower bar
  • Waldorf Hotel | Leeteg room detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | Installing speakers in the Leeteg room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Leeteg room detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | Leeteg room detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | Lower bar
  • Waldorf Hotel | Staff training
  • Waldorf Hotel
  • Waldorf Hotel | The stage
  • Waldorf Hotel | Stage-side mural and banquette
  • Waldorf Hotel | Staff training
  • Waldorf Hotel | Staff training on the day before opening
  • Waldorf Hotel | Wicker chairs
  • Waldorf Hotel | Back patio
  • Waldorf Hotel | Back patio wall for film screenings
  • Waldorf Hotel | Staircase
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poster detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Ernesto reveals one of the old analog speakers
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Poynesian Room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main floor restaurant
  • Waldorf Hotel | Ernesto going up the service stairs
  • Waldorf Hotel | Hotel hallway
  • Waldorf Hotel | Painting room numbers...
  • Waldorf Hotel | Room detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | Single room
  • Waldorf Hotel | Room view
  • Waldorf Hotel | Room view
  • Waldorf Hotel | Many of the in-room bathrooms have been restored. But why would you want to with this gem?
  • Waldorf Hotel | Room detail
  • Waldorf Hotel | From the lobby looking out onto East hastings
  • Waldorf Hotel | The hotel hallway
  • Waldorf Hotel | Coming down to the lobby
  • Waldorf Hotel | Coming down to the lobby
  • Waldorf Hotel | In the kitchen with executive chef Ned Bell and sous chef Mike Wrinch
  • Waldorf Hotel | Gabriella, who is prepping authentic Mexican street food
  • Waldorf Hotel | sous chef Mike Wrinch
  • Waldorf Hotel | Co-owners Ernesto Gomez and Thomas Anselmi with sous chef Mike Wrinch
  • Waldorf Hotel | executive chef Ned Bell and sous chef Mike Wrinch
  • Waldorf Hotel | Ancient, original equipment in the production kitchen
  • Waldorf Hotel | Main entrance, LobbyExterior
  • Waldorf Hotel | Staff meal in the rear parking lot
  • Waldorf Hotel | Exterior, looking west

Digging around Scout’s archive I found a copy of the new group’s creative brief, which I’ve excerpted below:

In 1955, capitalizing on an emerging interest in Tiki Culture, the complex was transformed into a “tiki” themed hotel. Original architects Mercer and Mercer restyled the existing decor, replacing the minimalist features of their original design with an exotic motif influenced by tribal cultures of the Polynesian islands. The newly renovated Waldorf quickly became known for providing a unique dining and entertaining experience that included authentic Polynesian cuisine, art, music and dancing. Catering to an affluent clientele of executives, citizens, visitors and guests, the hotel was an immediate success. This prosperity continued up until the 70s when, as the neighbourhood found itself in decline and its clientele began to shift down market. Several attempts to revive the hotel in the subsequent years have not been successful at restoring its iconic status […] The group see potential to re-enter the market as a boutique hotel, targeting a different clientele. A dominant trend in the hospitality industry over the past ten years, boutique hotels have emerged as a popular option for smaller sized properties looking to appeal to customers who wish to have a unique experience when visiting a hotel. In the local economy there are high-end hotels that have a “boutique” strategy but none that cater to a mid-range customer. In many other markets this positioning has proved very successful, examples include: The Drake in Toronto, The Ace in Seattle, The Jupiter in Portland. The Waldorf aims to offer the same type of cultural experience for a midrange price creating a totally unique positioning for itself in the local economy.

A falling out with the landlord would cause the new management group to exit after just two years, resulting in a lot of public anxiety about the possibility of the hotel being demolished to make way for condos — a dark day that has thankfully not yet come to pass.

Waldorf Hotel
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1489 E Hastings St.
Exactly Ten Years Ago Today, the Iconic Waldorf Hotel Was About to Be Born Again
The Scout List Vol. 514

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Five years ago today I met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

View From Your Window / East Vancouver

The View From Your Window #239

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

The beautiful street-level sign been slowly swallowed by graffiti over the past 10 years -- inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown's 25 seat restaurant at 105 East Pender St. is closing after a seven-year run.

Popular

Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

The new wine brand has released five bottles since launching in August with a second batch slated to drop in November.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Need to Keep Fighting and Never Caring What Chip Wilson Thinks

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds dystopian French inventions and a guy covered in ranch dressing.

Intelligence Briefs

On Going Down in Flames and the Attractive Escape of the High End Dining Experience

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia learns about Coffee Crisp and of local chefs leaving the city for good.

Opening Soon

Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

As fans of all things Iberian like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas we're plenty excited to check this place out.

TBT

See more from TBT
TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Five years ago today I met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke.

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

10 Years Ago This Week, Inside the Launch of Lucy’s Eastside Diner

So much change has come to the neighbourhood since Lucy's opened (24 hours a day), but it has remained a reliable constant...

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Short-Lived Wine Bar Was Getting Ready for Opening Day

This #TBT is a reminder that it would be great if we could support the little guys if/when we can. The chain restaurants will be fine. 

TBT / Gastown

PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

Many of the faces have changed, but the Gastown restaurant remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.