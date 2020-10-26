Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

Portrait

Screenshot via …what happens now?

The Garden of Granite is a new North Vancouver winery operated by local winemakers Anthony Walsh and Andrew Doyle.

Since launching in August, Garden of Granite has released three wines under their …what happens now? label: a Kerner, a Viognier, and a Gamay. They’ve also bottled two wine-cider hybrids. Their fruit is sourced from various BC regions including East Kelowna, the Shuswap, the Black Sage Bench, and the Golden Mile Bench.

Longtime colleagues Doyle and Walsh have backgrounds in wine sales and retail operations, respectively. They had originally planned to utilize their space at 228 East Esplanade for commercial winery manufacturing by kegging and distributing bulk VQA and International wines for use at local restaurants and bars. But around the same time the wheels were also turning to open up a new brewery, La Cerveceria Astilleros (The Shipyards Brewery) with close friend and brewer Carlo Baroccio. COVID threw a giant wrench into both plans, putting their main keg customer out of commission and introducing lengthy construction delays to their brewery project (the new anticipated opening date for that is some time in November, downstairs at 226 East Esplanade).

In response to these setbacks, the duo literally asked themselves, “What happens now?” The answer was to revamp their wine business model and take a road trip out to the Okanagan and beyond. They returned to North Van with the juice that would become their first line-up of wine and wine hybrids filling several thousand bottles, which they also painstakingly hand-dipped in wax. They enlisted North Van artist Nice Nothings – whose signature blissed out “smiley face” tag you likely have already seen in and around Vancouver – to provide some label art — a line illustration of an abstract landscape. “In an uncertain landscape, wine is constant. So put your shoulders back. Start by listening more and worrying less.” So goes the motto of …what happens now? – an apropos response to the F&B industry’s dire situation from a pair of diehard wine-lovers.

The name Garden of Granite is loosely inspired by the controversial vin du garage movement of the 1990s, in which a new breed of winemakers in Bordeaux, France, rebelled against the area’s traditional methods and stuffy old estates. These garagistes took up making their own style of wines, using whatever spaces they could afford, like the garage. In the case of Garden of Granite, the setting is literally a concrete garage that used to house an auto body shop in the designated Brewery District. When it came to the name, Walsh explains that granite is much prettier than concrete, and that it also alludes to their plans for a wine bar, “Granito”, which they hope to open some time in the next few years.

Fitting to the vin du garage movement they reference, Walsh and Doyle seem to have taken an approach to winemaking that is more intuitive than conventional, producing quaffs that are ultimately meant to be exciting and personal (each individual release comes with its own “Origin Story”), yet also versatile.

The first batch of …what happens now? wines are stocked at select private liquor stores and restaurants around BC. In Vancouver, you can find them at Legacy (where I personally snagged a bottle of the Viognier and Kerner from the BC Natural Wine section), Liberty, Marquis, High Point, Dachi, and Dockside, to name just a handful of retailers. All of the …what happens now? releases are also available to order online here.

Additionally, in the next few weeks the Garden of Granite garage will be opened for limited hours to the public for sales and tastings. The second batch of …what happens now? wines is set to drop in November, and features a new vintage of Gamay, plus a “Cuvee Garagiste” red and white blend.

Garden of Granite Winery
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
228 East Esplanade | WEBSITE
New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // House of Funk Is North Van’s Place of Beer Worship

For over a year now this coffeehouse by day and brewery-plus-tasting room by night has proven magnetic to devoted sippers.

View From Your Window / North Vancouver

The View From Your Window #227

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Nemesis Coffee Ready at Polygon Gallery

We can expect to see the new cafe at the Polygon Gallery softly open their doors tomorrow (Friday, December 14)

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

‘North Point Brewing’ Set for Launch in North Van

The new microbrewery is a pretty and simple little thing, the look and feel of which is evidently meant to evoke 'cabin feels'.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Get Cozy Inside the New ‘Bufala’

The second location of Bufala is now open in North Vancouver's Edgemont Village (3280 Edgemont Blvd).

Vancouverites / North Vancouver

Local Art Collector Walks Us Through an Exhibition of Stolen Encounters

Kristin Lim goes for a walk with Bill Wu through his 'without a word' exhibition inside The Polygon Gallery -- on until November 3rd.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Opening Soon

Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

As fans of all things Iberian like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas we're plenty excited to check this place out.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Sorry for the Granville Strip and Yaletown Finally Dealing With its Drug Problem

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at Spanish cheese while marvelling at the BC Liberal implosion.

Community News / Downtown

With New Whisky Bar Hideaway, Hy’s Announces Special Whisky Appreciation Dinners

Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Expands Hours, Launches New Dishes

Drinker

See more from Drinker
Drinker

Beer Brief, Vol. 42

9 Places

A bulleted briefing of beer news for your at-home and socially-distanced pleasure, compiled by Thalia Stopa.

Drinker

When Miller Tried to Get America to Drink Light Beer Using Subliminal Messaging

"Hi (your place), would you like to join me for a Miller Lite? (Your treat) It's on me."

Drinker

A Massive Wave of Beer Once Washed Over a London Slum, Destroying Homes and Killing Eight

In the Fall of 1814, a massive vat of porter exploded in a London brewery, causing a 15 ft high wave of beer to wreak havoc.

Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

The wine is made by Queenston Mile in Ontario's Niagara region and is meant to pair with a "Toasted Cheesy Chalupa".