Chez Christophe Adds New Thanksgiving and Halloween Treats to Autumn Offerings

Burnaby, BC | Fall has arrived at Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie (4717 Hastings Street and 1558 Johnston Road White Rock). Our team carved out some time this year to create new items and brought back some returning favourites. This year’s lineup includes our Pumpkin Tart, new pastries and some spooky showpieces highlighting Halloween.

“With the cool weather arriving I am always excited to delve into our fall menu.” says Christophe Bonzon, co-owner, head pastry chef and chocolatier of Chez Christophe. “The extra step we take to roast squash for our Pumpkin Tarts really makes it worthwhile and why we bring it back each year!”

This season’s Pumpkin Tart is made with roasted pumpkin mousse, 35% caramelized white chocolate cinnamon ganache, madeleine sponge cake and pumpkin seed crumble. It is available in 3 sizes: Individual ($6.95), 4-5 serving ($24.95), 6-7 serving ($29.95). Our limited edition tart will be available from October 1-10 th . Pre-orders are recommended and can be done through our website.

The Croissant Cube ($4.25) is the newest addition to our viennoiserie collection. From Oct 1 st – 10 th the filling will be pumpkin inspired in celebration of autumn. Available only at our flagship Burnaby location.

Our Barista’s have pumpkin spiced their autumn coffee menu with a new flavour – our Maple Pumpkin Latte ($5.25). Espresso and steamed milk are combined with house made pumpkin syrup lightly sweetened with maple syrup, dusted with cinnamon and nutmeg and topped with a touch of brown sugar drizzle and marshmallows. If espresso is not to your liking, a steamed milk version ($4.75) is available.

We’ll scare you silly with spooktacular treats from our chocolate kitchen with two new chocolate showpiece designs. Franc ($24.95) is our spooky Frankenstein- inspired avocado made with dark chocolate. Simone ($19.95) is our one-eyed friendly purple cyclops made with white chocolate. Pre-orders are recommended. Ghost and Skull Lollipops ($2.45) are the perfect individually wrapped sweet treat featuring either milk or dark chocolate.

The Chez Christophe Fall collection is available starting Saturday, October 1, 2020. Pre-order and reserve using our online store. If you would like to call us with your pre-order please phone the store you will be picking up at; Burnaby 604-428-4200, White Rock 604.385.4474.

To learn more, please visit chez-christophe.ca.

About Chez Christophe | In 2013, award-winning pastry chef, chocolatier, and Cacao Barry Ambassador Christophe Bonzon opened Chez Christophe Chocolaterie and Patisserie with his wife Jess Bonzon in the bustling Burnaby Heights neighbourhood. Due to overwhelming support, the pair opened their second location in White Rock, BC in November 2019 The product collection available at the new location will remain the same as the Burnaby Flagship location. Bringing a bit of Swiss flair to Canada, their collection of fine handmade chocolates ranges from artistic chocolate sculptures, creative truffle flavours to signature chocolate bars, and seasonal favourites.

Customers can also find an array of macarons, viennoiserie, desserts, and cakes at Chez Christophe.

