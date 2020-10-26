St. Lawrence Opens November Reservations, Reveals New Seasonal Dishes

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | In addition to a few spots that still remain for October, we’ve now opened up reservations for our table d’hôte dine-in and take-out service for November! Reserve here now.

New Dishes Added to November Menu | The season has changed and we’ve introduced some new hearty, homespun dishes in addition to old favourites — including our crowd-favourite traditional tarte au sucre! — that will keep you warm and well-fed as we approach winter. Beginning November 1, our dine-in and take-out table d’hôte offerings will now include:

Salade d’Endives, Fromage Bleu, Pommes & Pacanes

endive salad, blue cheese, apples and pecans

Morue à la Marnière

cod with mussels & Brussels sprouts, potatoes pavé, Marinière sauce

Cuisse de Lapin Braisée Sauce Chasseur

braised rabbit leg, egg noodles & Hunter sauce

Truite Steelhead, Ragoût de Lentilles & Sauce au Beurre de Ciboulette

seared Steelhead trout, smoked trout bacon, Puy lentils & chive butter sauce

Tarte au Sucre

dine-in: traditional sugar pie & vanilla ice cream

take-out: traditional sugar pie & Chantilly cream

Tarte au Chocolat & Crème Noisettes Pralinés

chocolate tart with hazelnut-caramel mousse

NOVEMBER MENU

Go for ‘Gold’ | This November, Bar Manager Sarah Hawkins is stirring up a very special cocktail feature to benefit a local charity that is near and dear to us here at St. Lawrence. Named for a neighbourhood in Paris and barrel-aged for two weeks, the limited-time-only La Goutte d’Or (‘Drop of Gold’) cocktail blends D’Ussé VSOP cognac, Noilly Prat vermouth, China China Amer and housemade cherry liqueur. Half of the sales of every cocktail sold will be donated to Union Gospel Mission, which provides services for those struggling with poverty, homelessness and addiction in the Downtown Eastside. Do some good by raising a glass and giving back!