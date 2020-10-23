Odd Society Debuts New ‘Salem the Cat’ Cocktail Crafted From a ‘Beastly Spirit’

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Lurking in the shadows is a beastly spirit just waiting to strike. Straight off the still and unaged, Odd Society Spirits’ Mongrel is made from 100% Canadian rye. This juvenile spirit is unadulterated and thirsty for discipline. Taming it in a drink is well worth the effort. Its spicy nature may leave you howling at the moon, but its creamy chocolate undertone won’t maul your cocktail creations, rather protect and nurture them with a primal obedience. While Mongrel may seem like a savage beast at 100 proof, it’s a loyal and true companion for your bar.

Odd Society Spirits bar manager, Olivia Povarchook has subdued the spirit in her Salem The Cat cocktail. A nod to the former witch that was sentenced to spend 100 years as a cat for attempting to take over the world, Salem The Cat is a powerful bittersweet concoction that will leave you spellbound. Brimming with personality, this disarming potion is made with Odd Society Spirits’ Mongrel Unaged Rye, Mia Amata Amaro and Cre?me de Cassis gently stirred with a touch of Fernet Branca and a lick of Pernod, lastly charmed with two brandied cherries.

You can hunt Mongrel down at Odd Society Spirits distillery (1725 Powell Street), its online shop and most private liquor, beer and wine stores. Salem The Cat is available at the distillery’s cocktail lounge, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, now through October 31.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue.