The Lazy Gourmet Announces New Initiatives, New Menus for Intimate Small Gatherings

The GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s pioneering catering company The Lazy Gourmet continues to innovate during these unprecedented times with the launch of several new initiatives this season: virtual cooking classes offered across Canada with one of their chefs, complete with ingredient kits; intimate at-home dining options; and a special single-serving bites menu for small gatherings.

“The holidays may look different this year, but there are certain traditions that don’t have to go out the window,” says Kevin Mazzone, partner and general manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “There are so many different ways to stay connected and to celebrate together. You don’t have to be in the same room, or even same city. We’re taking the private chef concept to the next level – the chef doesn’t have to be physically in your kitchen.”

“We can create and deliver meals to all your loved ones to enjoy together on the same night. We can help you coordinate a safe, small gathering at specific venue locations with socially distanced and Covid safety measures, and our newest offering is the virtual cooking class. A box of ingredients is delivered to each guest and they watch one of our chefs demonstrate the recipes live from our kitchen. It’s been very popular with our corporate clients and we can ship nationally.”

The Lazy Gourmet has already conducted the virtual cooking classes to positive feedback in Vancouver, Toronto, and even the Yukon. Participants have said it is a great team building exercise and a fun way to enjoy an activity together while apart. The Lazy Gourmet handles all the logistics, and the ingredient boxes are shipping overnight. The team is currently in the midst of creating virtual cocktail classes with their very own award-winning mixologist Shannon Boudreau.

“It’s been wonderful to see our long term partners embrace virtual options,” adds Mazzone. “We are used to fulfilling orders big and small, and organizing events simple and complex. This is our strength. In addition, we continue to give back to the community, and have worked with several charities to help them create galas “at home” to be delivered for online programming. Most recently, the Big Sisters Gala raised $1 million, from six live catered events, and 400 guests virtually with catering.”

In addition to the turkey and vegan Beet Wellington holiday meal set, there is now a beef option. For those wanting something different, executive chef Jenny Hui has also created a new Porchetta Feast (starting at $220 for six people), featuring slow roasted pork roast and served with biota mustard, assorted pickles, Italian Salsa Verde, garlic aioli, Portuguese buns, and more.

The Lazy Gourmet offers both delivery and pick-up at its headquarters located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue in Vancouver. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.