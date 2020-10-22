TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Good Things in Weird Times With Max Curzon-Price and Dallah El Chami

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this episode we brought back two of our most inspiring guests: Max Curzon-Price of Botanist and The Diamond, and Dallah El Chami of Superbaba and the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund. We were especially excited to check in on Max’s new cocktail giving back initiative, Pine and Palm, where he’s engaged the local bartending community into making delicious cocktails for a cause. With Dallah El Chami, we were stoked to chat with him on how the Relief Fund was going since the last time we spoke. He dished on their plans for the future, how they plan to give away their funds, and looped us in on his upcoming restaurant project in Mt. Pleasant.