Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Good Things in Weird Times With Max Curzon-Price and Dallah El Chami

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this episode we brought back two of our most inspiring guests: Max Curzon-Price of Botanist and The Diamond, and Dallah El Chami of Superbaba and the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund. We were especially excited to check in on Max’s new cocktail giving back initiative, Pine and Palm, where he’s engaged the local bartending community into making delicious cocktails for a cause. With Dallah El Chami, we were stoked to chat with him on how the Relief Fund was going since the last time we spoke. He dished on their plans for the future, how they plan to give away their funds, and looped us in on his upcoming restaurant project in Mt. Pleasant.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Sorry for the Granville Strip and Yaletown Finally Dealing With its Drug Problem

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at Spanish cheese while marvelling at the BC Liberal implosion.

Intelligence Briefs

On Seattle’s Restaurant Ruins and the Hidden Threat to Hospitality Professionals

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds hospitality on the brink and diners making odd choices.

Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día De Los Muertos’ Dinner on October 31

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

The sake-lover and co-owner of Dachi restaurant talks to Jamie and Mickey about working through the weirdness.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Dr. Bonnie Henry Joins Us to Talk Restaurants in the Age of Covid

BC’s top health officer discusses what she thinks about the restaurant community's response efforts and much more.

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

In our 50th episode, we get down to brass tacks with one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver.

Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // BC Attorney General David Eby on Making Things a Little Easier

In this episode of the podcast, Eby talks about the new restaurant and bar wholesale liquor pricing parameters and much more.