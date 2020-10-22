TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Portrait

For this week’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back exactly five years to the day Scout broke the news about the coming of what is now a Chinatown favourite…

Five years ago today I met up with Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford to hear tell of their new restaurant project, Juke Fried Chicken. When it launched at 182 Keefer St. behind schedule in late July, 2016, it did so to an immediate and loyal following that was quickly appreciative of the chicken’s distinct taste.

  • IMG_9957
  • IMG_9943
  • IMG_9968
  • IMG_9948
  • IMG_9952
  • IMG_9978

Here’s what we published later that day:

Justin Tisdall has succumbed to Chambar Effect, that odd force that regularly turns former employees of the perennial Beatty Street favourite into restaurateurs — and usually very successful ones. He and Hawksworth sous chef Bryan Satterford have pooled their resources with the support of Meat & Bread co-owner Cord Jarvie to secure the brand new, concrete and glass ground floor spot at 182 Keefer Street. The 1,530 sqft location occupies the northwest corner of the new Westbank Building in Chinatown, which – as these photos plainly indicate – is still very much under construction. With it, they’re planning for a 48 seat, fully licensed fried chicken and rib eatery called Juke. 1/3 of the space will be dedicated to takeaway service (via a window), while the other 2/3 will operate as a full service restaurant. The window will be open all day until close, while the restaurant will be dinner only to start, with Saturday and Sunday brunches. Mmm, fried chicken and waffles!

The restaurant has only improved over its first five years, perfecting its core items, celebrating holidays and occasions with outlandish feasts, expanding cocktail operations with its Chickadee Room, collaborating with other local small businesses to make new and delicious things, and generally maintaining a high level of casual appeal, even in the midst of a global pandemic. So here’s to their next five years (raises coffee cup)! May the waters be like glass.

  • IMG_0505
  • IMG_0752
  • IMG_0678
  • IMG_0528
  • IMG_0561
  • IMG_0664
  • IMG_0647
  • IMG_0643
  • IMG_0631
  • IMG_0621
  • IMG_0605
  • IMG_0587
  • IMG_0582
  • IMG_0570
  • IMG_0568
  • IMG_0566 (1)
  • IMG_0529
  • IMG_0525
  • IMG_0521
  • IMG_0510
Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

The beautiful street-level sign been slowly swallowed by graffiti over the past 10 years -- inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown's 25 seat restaurant at 105 East Pender St. is closing after a seven-year run.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Calabash Bistro to Cook Up Outdoor Brunch at The Keefer Yard in Chinatown This Weekend

Attendees can also expect live music (at a reduced level of volume to allow for conversations), great cocktails and mini putt.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Sorry for the Granville Strip and Yaletown Finally Dealing With its Drug Problem

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at Spanish cheese while marvelling at the BC Liberal implosion.

Intelligence Briefs

On Seattle’s Restaurant Ruins and the Hidden Threat to Hospitality Professionals

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds hospitality on the brink and diners making odd choices.

Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día De Los Muertos’ Dinner on October 31

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Previous
Animation Reveals How One of Europe’s Most Beautiful Bridges Was Built Over 600 Years Ago
Next
Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar Crafts Halloween-Themed ‘Russian Roulette’ Cocktail

TBT

See more from TBT
TBT / Mt. Pleasant

10 Years Ago This Week, Inside the Launch of Lucy’s Eastside Diner

So much change has come to the neighbourhood since Lucy's opened (24 hours a day), but it has remained a reliable constant...

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Short-Lived Wine Bar Was Getting Ready for Opening Day

This #TBT is a reminder that it would be great if we could support the little guys if/when we can. The chain restaurants will be fine. 

TBT / Gastown

PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

Many of the faces have changed, but the Gastown restaurant remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.

TBT / Downtown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Delicious Night Before Gyoza Bar’s Opening

There's typically only ever one day like this in the lifespan of a restaurant. I was glad to catch this one and even sneak a few bites...