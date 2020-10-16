East Van Roasters Introduces New Halloween Treats

THE GOODS FROM EAST VAN ROASTERS

Vancouver, BC | Not all chocolate is created equal. This Halloween is going to look quite different for many but it provides an opportunity to reevaluate how your candy purchases effect the local community and the global supply chain. It’s never too soon to teach children about where food comes from, and chocolate is no exception.

This Halloween, East Van Roasters (EVR) is introducing Witches Brew: a tempting specialty hot cocoa mix eclipsed by a dash of charcoal and paired with brainy house-made, strawberry-swirled marshmallows for a deliciously diabolical combination. EVR creates plenty of ethical treats to sink your teeth into but these two all-natural takes on some cursed sweets will stave off those nostalgic cravings: candied corn nuts and honey caramels.

These spooky delights and other goodies are available for purchase at East Van Roasters (319 Carrall St.), Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 3pm, and can be purchased online at squareup.com/store/east-van-roasters with in-store pickup and shipping options available.

East Van Roasters Halloween Treats:

East Van Roasters Witches Brew

East Van Roasters stone-ground Ecuadorian chocolate for at-home hot-chocolate-making gets a wicked twist with a touch of charcoal. The brew is paired with strawberry house made marshmallows and the combination is scary-delicious.

– 200g bag and 12 marshmallows; four servings

– $20

East Van Rosters Dark Chocolate Corn Nuts (the natural Candy Corn)

Giant Inca corn, candied and coated in 70% Peruvian dark chocolate.

– 100g bag

– $10

East Van Roasters Honey Nib Caramels

Breaking the curse of the polarizing Candy Kiss, East Van Roasters take on this Canadian Halloween treat, is a Hives for Humanity honey-caramel studded with Madagascar cacao nibs.

– 10 pieces

– $9

East Van Roasters chocolate is made from bean-to-bar and its chocolate maker works directly with growers and ethical suppliers to source single-origin cacao beans that provide meaningful market access for small cacao farmers. The intention is to ensure no human suffers along the supply chain and the grower receives maximum value for their harvest, making their lives and the lives of their family that much sweeter.

About East Van Roasters | East Van Roasters is a social enterprise operated by the PHS Community Services Society that makes award-winning specialty coffee and bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. Situated in the historic Rainier Hotel at 319 Carrall St., East Van Roasters employs women who have experienced challenges living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee and baked goods. All proceeds go back to supporting the social enterprise and the work they do to remove barriers for women in the community. East Van Roasters is open for takeaway espresso and chocolate drinks and retail items, Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 3pm and its products can be purchased online with in-store pickup or shipping options available at squareup.com/store/east-van-roasters. For more information visit: eastvanroasters.com.