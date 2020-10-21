Community News / False Creek

Ancora to Serve Up New Molecular Cocktail to Celebrate All Hallow’s Eve

Portrait

The GOODS from Ancora

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining And Patio will be releasing its second molecular cocktail from the program in honour of All Hallows’ Eve. The Flabby Prisoners ($20 excluding tax and gratuity) will be available from the 30th to the 31st of October.

Description: Three mini cocktails each trapped inside a soft membrane, three different colours (black, orange, red), served in Amuse Bouche spoons on a ceramic tray with candles.

Ingredients:

– Mini Cocktail #1: Gin, Cynar, Blue Curacao, Cassis, Blackberry Syrup, Cranberry Juice
– Mini Cocktail #2: Vodka, Campari, Naramaro, Galliano, Apple Juice, Yuzu Juice, Orange & Juniper Bitters
– Mini Cocktail #3: Tequila, Cassis, Grapefruit Juice, Simple Syrup, Sweet Vermouth

ABOUT ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO | Launched in 2015 on Vancouver’s False Creek seawall with a second location that opened in West Vancouver’s Ambleside Beach neighbourhood in 2019, Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio embraces the harmony of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines while incorporating the very best local, seasonal and sustainably sourced ingredients that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Paired with an exceptional array of wines, a selection of classic and signature cocktails and a décor that evokes a serene-yet-sophisticated West Coast feel, Ancora offers unique dining experiences that celebrate international flavours and culinary artistry. Since its opening, Ancora has been singled out for numerous accolades, including: The Globe and Mail’s ‘10 Best New Vancouver Restaurants 2015’, enRoute’s 2016 shortlist of the Best New Restaurants in Canada as well as mentions on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2016, 2017 and 2019; ‘Best Latin’ at the 2019 Where to Dine Vancouver awards; and two recent nominations in the categories of Best Seafood and Best North Shore for the upcoming 2020 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-681-1164 | WEBSITE
Ancora to Serve Up New Molecular Cocktail to Celebrate All Hallow’s Eve
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

False Creek

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Beloved Tex-Mex Restaurant That Joked About Cheating ‘Tourists & Drunks’

Launched in 1988, Carlos 'n Bud's was defined by its affordable Tex-Mex menu, relaxed attitude and sun-soaked patio.

Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

New Taqueria ‘Popina Cantina’ Opens Today Inside Granville Island’s Net Loft

The tiny taco takeaway joint in Granville Island's Net Loft is ready with five interesting tacos and a bunch of cool puffcreams.

TBT / False Creek

Five Years Ago This Week, When Vancouverites Crushed Thousands of Dumplings Outside

For this edition of Throwback Thursday we return to the south shore of False Creek in search of the Golden Dumpling...

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

Spaced / False Creek

Contemplating Life on a Handmade ‘Floating Island’

The big deck holds a BBQ, a herb garden, a hammock, and several other wonderful things besides (like a baby blue canoe).

Comfort Food / False Creek

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: East Coast Lobster Roll at Popina

The restaurant's waterfront location adds some extra authenticity to the experience, even if it is the wrong coast!

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Seattle’s Restaurant Ruins and the Hidden Threat to Hospitality Professionals

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds hospitality on the brink and diners making odd choices.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día De Los Muertos’ Dinner on October 31

18 Places
Read This / Downtown

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

A bookworm's guide to all the wonderful spots that fill our Fall libraries with fiction, non and everything in between.

You Should Know / West End

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / North Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery Launches Online Store

Community News / Kitsilano

Menu Revealed for AnnaLena’s Fall Harvest Dinner Series Which Kicks Off October 21st

Community News / Commercial Drive

La Tana to Host Interactive Pasta Demo With Chef Phil Scarfone on Sunday, October 25th

Community News / Chilliwack

New Location of Field House Brewing Nearing Completion in Downtown Chilliwack