Ancora to Serve Up New Molecular Cocktail to Celebrate All Hallow’s Eve

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining And Patio will be releasing its second molecular cocktail from the program in honour of All Hallows’ Eve. The Flabby Prisoners ($20 excluding tax and gratuity) will be available from the 30th to the 31st of October.

Description: Three mini cocktails each trapped inside a soft membrane, three different colours (black, orange, red), served in Amuse Bouche spoons on a ceramic tray with candles.

Ingredients:

– Mini Cocktail #1: Gin, Cynar, Blue Curacao, Cassis, Blackberry Syrup, Cranberry Juice

– Mini Cocktail #2: Vodka, Campari, Naramaro, Galliano, Apple Juice, Yuzu Juice, Orange & Juniper Bitters

– Mini Cocktail #3: Tequila, Cassis, Grapefruit Juice, Simple Syrup, Sweet Vermouth

