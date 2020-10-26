Cibo Trattoria to Offer Limited-Edition Truffle Tasting Menu All November Long

The GOODS from Cibo

Vancouver, BC | Fragrant seasonal scents will fill the air at Cibo Trattoria this fall as the cozy downtown dining room invites guests to experience a limited-edition Truffle Tasting Menu offered exclusively from November 1 to 30.

For a limited time, Vancouver diners will be able to indulge in the robust, earthy flavours of these much sought-after delicacies when aromatic wild truffles serve as seasonal accompaniments on a curated multi-course menu of rustic Italian dishes prepared by head chef Jesse Zuber and his culinary team.

Available exclusively for dine-in service throughout the month of November, the prix-fixe feature menu will include four decadent courses showcasing both Alba and Perigord truffle varieties. Cibo’s sumptuous Truffle Tasting Menu will begin with a white onion velutata and an appetizer of Périgord black truffle and crème fraiche ‘scramble’, followed by a choice of risotto bianco or tagliarini al uovo topped with freshly shaved white truffles, Bistecca e tartufo, and a luxurious chocolate truffle dessert to finish.

CIBO TRATTORIA TRUFFLE PRIX FIXE MENU

November 1 to 30

$145 per person, plus tax and gratuity

PRIMI

White Onion Velutata

Perigord Black Truffle and Crème Fraîche “Scramble”

SECONDI

choice of

Risotto Bianco or Taglierini al Uovo

served with shaved white Alba truffle

— or —

Bistecca e Tartufo

38-day dry-aged ribeye with Perigord black truffle and truffle jus

DOLCI

Chocolate Truffle

black and white truffle-scented chocolate

“Truffles are one of the most coveted ingredients in the culinary world and it is a pleasure to incorporate these aromatic delicacies into my cooking over the fall season,” says Zuber. “Whether you’re a long-time lover of truffles or have yet to try these rich and earthy delights, I encourage you to visit us at Cibo this month to enjoy our Truffle Tasting Menu and savour a true taste of the season.”

Cibo’s Truffle Tasting Menu is priced at $145 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and will be available during dinner service from November 1 to 30. Reservations for the downtown restaurant, located inside the Moda Hotel, can be made online at cibotrattoria.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 604-602-9570.

