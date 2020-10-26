Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria to Offer Limited-Edition Truffle Tasting Menu All November Long

Portrait

The GOODS from Cibo

Vancouver, BC | Fragrant seasonal scents will fill the air at Cibo Trattoria this fall as the cozy downtown dining room invites guests to experience a limited-edition Truffle Tasting Menu offered exclusively from November 1 to 30.

For a limited time, Vancouver diners will be able to indulge in the robust, earthy flavours of these much sought-after delicacies when aromatic wild truffles serve as seasonal accompaniments on a curated multi-course menu of rustic Italian dishes prepared by head chef Jesse Zuber and his culinary team.

Available exclusively for dine-in service throughout the month of November, the prix-fixe feature menu will include four decadent courses showcasing both Alba and Perigord truffle varieties. Cibo’s sumptuous Truffle Tasting Menu will begin with a white onion velutata and an appetizer of Périgord black truffle and crème fraiche ‘scramble’, followed by a choice of risotto bianco or tagliarini al uovo topped with freshly shaved white truffles, Bistecca e tartufo, and a luxurious chocolate truffle dessert to finish.

CIBO TRATTORIA TRUFFLE PRIX FIXE MENU
November 1 to 30
$145 per person, plus tax and gratuity

PRIMI
White Onion Velutata

Perigord Black Truffle and Crème Fraîche “Scramble”

SECONDI
choice of

Risotto Bianco or Taglierini al Uovo
served with shaved white Alba truffle

— or —

Bistecca e Tartufo
38-day dry-aged ribeye with Perigord black truffle and truffle jus

DOLCI
Chocolate Truffle
black and white truffle-scented chocolate

“Truffles are one of the most coveted ingredients in the culinary world and it is a pleasure to incorporate these aromatic delicacies into my cooking over the fall season,” says Zuber. “Whether you’re a long-time lover of truffles or have yet to try these rich and earthy delights, I encourage you to visit us at Cibo this month to enjoy our Truffle Tasting Menu and savour a true taste of the season.”

Cibo’s Truffle Tasting Menu is priced at $145 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and will be available during dinner service from November 1 to 30. Reservations for the downtown restaurant, located inside the Moda Hotel, can be made online at cibotrattoria.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 604-602-9570.

For more information about Cibo Trattoria, visit cibotrattoria.com, become a fan of /CiboTrattoria on Facebook and follow @CiboTrattoria on Twitter and @cibotrattoria on Instagram. Cibo Trattoria also offers private dining spaces available to be booked for evening and weekend functions. For more information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, call 604-602-9570 or email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
Cibo Trattoria to Offer Limited-Edition Truffle Tasting Menu All November Long
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Downtown

18 Places
Read This / Downtown

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

A bookworm's guide to all the wonderful spots that fill our Fall libraries with fiction, non and everything in between.

8 Places
Scout List / Downtown

Scout List Vol. 571

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘From Farms to Forks’ Returns for 11th Year as Action-Packed Food Series

Traditionally a one-evening grazing event, this year's festivities is now a full-on food series spread out over several weeks.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

"Everything was different now. Everything." was how Anthony Bourdain described the wake of his first slurp as a child, and I get it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Lexicon / Downtown

The Dictionary Entry for the Most Replayed Scene of Vancouver's 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

"The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot."

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Opening Soon

Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

As fans of all things Iberian like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas we're plenty excited to check this place out.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Sorry for the Granville Strip and Yaletown Finally Dealing With its Drug Problem

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at Spanish cheese while marvelling at the BC Liberal implosion.

Community News / Downtown

With New Whisky Bar Hideaway, Hy’s Announces Special Whisky Appreciation Dinners

Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Expands Hours, Launches New Dishes

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Opens November Reservations, Reveals New Seasonal Dishes

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Debuts New ‘Salem the Cat’ Cocktail Crafted From a ‘Beastly Spirit’

Community News / Yaletown

Provence to Pair With CheckMate Artisanal Winery for November Wine Dinners

Community News

The Lazy Gourmet Announces New Initiatives, New Menus for Intimate Small Gatherings