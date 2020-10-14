Celebrate the Flavours of Fall With Bel Café’s Decadent New Offerings

The GOODS from Bel Cafe

Vancouver, BC | New for the fall season at Bel Café locations downtown and Kitsilano, are two new sandwich options bursting with flavour, the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, and a selection of autumn-inspired pastries to brighten even the dreariest of days.

“Fall is an exciting time to get inspired by the changes taking place in the natural world and we have worked to reflect these in a comforting and nourishing way through our menu at Bel Café,” says Kevin Emry, Head Chef. “In our new Roasted Vegetable Sandwich for example, we’ve incorporated roasted squash, spiced pumpkin seeds, and creamy brie.”

Additions to Bel Café menus for fall include: the warming Pumpkin Spice Latte made with autumn spices, premium espresso, and your choice of milk or milk alternative; the seasonal Turkey Sandwich ($11) with cranberry sauce, shaved Brussels sprouts, remoulade, and grana padano; the sumptuous Roasted Vegetable Sandwich ($10) made with a hearty roasted squash, sliced granny smith apples, spiced pumpkin seeds, and finished with creamy brie. The Cranberry Orange Scone ($3.50); Pumpkin Pepita Streusel Loaf ($3.50); Blackberry Apple Crumble Muffin ($3.35); and Rhubarb Cream Turnovers (frozen, package of 4 for $12.25) complete the new fall favourites, perfect for a pick-me-up on a brisk day.

Bel Café continues to offer incredible Daily Deals at both locations, with an enticing variety of options available every day of the week including signature tomato soup and grilled cheese combo for only $10 on Wednesdays and two-for-one pastries on Thursday.

Both Bel Café locations are open for dine-in, with take-out and delivery options available. Place your order on Ritual to avoid the wait and collect Loyalty points at the same time or via DoorDash for delivery.

About Bel Cafe | David Hawksworth’s Bel Café combines expertly prepared food and beverages with efficient and friendly service in an inviting, vibrant and chic setting. A selection of ‘ready to go’ items feature fresh baked pastries, gourmet sandwiches, salads, nourishing soups, delicate desserts. Specialty coffees are custom roasted locally and served by a team of highly trained baristas. Artisan teas, fresh pressed juices and local lattes are also available. Bel Café is located at 801 West Georgia Street at Howe and now at 1780 West 3rd Street at Burrard.