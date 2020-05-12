Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Now Delivering to North Shore, 7 Days a Week

Portrait

The GOODS from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | After two months of adapting to our new Delivery & Pickup operation, we are excited to finally offer delivery to North and West Vancouver starting with orders delivered Wednesday, May 13.

Place your orders starting Tuesday, May 12 at 9AM, for free delivery, every single day of the week within Vancouver and the North Shore!

We can’t thank our community enough for the support and patience while we’ve navigated this transition in an effort to continue to provide our premium bread, baked goods, and pantry provisions.

Shop our full Bakery Orders selection here.

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
Flourist Now Delivering to North Shore, 7 Days a Week
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Bikini Sandwich at Como Taperia

The original is from Barcelona, where street vendors have been selling versions of it for years outside the Bikini Concert Hall.

Comfort Food / Commercial Drive

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Cubano Sandwich at Havana

Joining our ever-growing list of Vancouver's greatest comfort foods is one of the best sandwiches available in East Van.

Seen In Vancouver / East Vancouver

Outdoor Salad Dressing Exchange Spotted in East Van

You can download countless recipes from any number of websites, but your immediate neighbours might know best.

View From Your Window / Commercial Drive

The View From Your Window #228

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Lexicon / Downtown East Side

The Stretch of East Hastings St. Where Goods Are Informally Bought, Sold and Traded

"I found a Star Wars lunch box, a Public Enemy casette and a mint condition tennis racket on the Merch Block today..."

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

Thieves Smash Window, Burgle Organic ‘Eternal Abundance’ Grocery on Commercial Drive

This is so gutting. The folks at this store are some of the kindest, sweetest, most well-meaning people in the community.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Intelligence Briefs

On Getting Ready to Reopen Restaurants and the Long, Hard Road Ahead

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds contrasting reopening schemes and predictions.

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

141 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Previous
West Broadway Location of Fjällräven Reopens Today With Safety in Mind
Next
We Want This Wall-Mounted Folding Desk

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Check Out Annalena’s Latest ‘Strange Times’ Menu

Community News / West Side

West Broadway Location of Fjällräven Reopens Today With Safety in Mind

Community News / Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Prepares for City’s First-Ever Virtual Public Hearing for Rezoning Application

Community News / Downtown

Free Taco With Every Takeout Order Today as La Taqueria Reopens Hornby St. Location