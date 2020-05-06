Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Mother’s Day With Bel Café’s ‘Love Local’ Gift Bag

Vancouver, BC | Introducing the ‘Love Local’ Mother’s Day Gift Bag! We’ve gathered some of our favourite things from around Vancouver to help you wow mom and show her that you care, all from the comfort of your home.

Unpack a handpicked bag of delights Sunday morning including four freshly baked buttery Bel croissants along with a jar of East Van Jam; a mini heart design 100% cotton tea towel and a mini tin Voluspa macaron scented candle from The Cross Décor & Design; and from Celsia Floral a delightful hand-tied bouquet of pretty pink tulips.

Not only will she love the curated selection of beautiful gifts, but best of all, you can feel extra good about giving as 100% of proceeds go towards local charity Cause We Care Foundation and their current initiative to deliver urgently needed food care packages to single mothers and their children in need during this health crisis.

Orders ($75 plus tax) can be placed online at www.belcafe.com/mothers-day or by calling 604.695.9500, with contactless pick up and delivery options available. Orders must be placed before 4:00pm PDT on Friday May 8th and all deliveries and pick up (from sister restaurant Nightingale) will take place between 9:00am and 12 noon on Mother’s Day — Sunday, May 10th.

