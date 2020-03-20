Back to: Miku, Minami, Gyoza Bar Introduce To-Go Menu Options for Takeout and Delivery
Article
Community News / Downtown

Portrait

The GOODS from Gyoza Bar, Miku and Minami

Vancouver, BC | Starting Friday, March 20, Aburi Restaurants is introducing take-out and delivery options, aimed at safely creating jobs for as many staff members as possible, and offering the city accessible, high-quality, modern Japanese cuisine at its three venues: Miku, Minami, and Gyoza Bar.

“These are certainly unchartered and quite tenuous times for us all in the hospitality industry,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants. “I also know how resilient we all are, and truly believe we will get through this. We wanted to give our employees an opportunity to stay on if they wanted. We also wanted to give Vancouverites the ability to continue enjoying our offerings at home. That’s how Aburi To-Go and Gyoza Bar with some exciting new menu additions was born.”

The all-new Aburi To-Go menu, available now as take-out at Miku only (#70-200 Granville Street, Vancouver) from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and for delivery via UberEats starting later next week from Miku and Minami (1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver), features a wide variety of accessible Aburi Oshi Sushi options (from $12), sashimi platters (from $45), large sushi platters (from $36), bento sets (from $18), and cold and hot dishes. Examples include:

– Chef’s Sushi Select ($12; 5 pieces) with Aburi Salmon Oshi, Aburi Ebi Oshi, Aburi Saba Oshi, Bincho Nigiri, Maguro Nigiri

– Deluxe Sushi Platter for Three ($54; 30 pieces) with Aburi Salmon Oshi, Aburi Ebi Oshi, Deluxe California Roll, Ikura Nigiri, and Maguro Nigiri

– Soba Peperoncino ($16) with Ocean Wise tiger prawns, squid, clams, sweet pepper, shiitake mushrooms, baby bok choy, jalapeno, argula, and chili garlic soy

– Aburi Sushi Bento ($28) with Aburi Salmon Oshi, Aburi Ebi Oshi, Aburi Saba Oshi, Maguro Nigiri, Hotate Nigiri, Hamachi Nigiri, Ebi Fritters, and Tofu Salad

The Gyoza Bar x Marukatsu Tonkatsu Cuisine menu, available now from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. as take-out at 622 West Pender Street, and pick-up/delivery via Ritual, Skip the Dishes and UberEats starting later next week, features its signature ramen from $11, gyoza from $7.50, and exclusive Marukatsu Tonkatsu Cuisine items. Marukatsu Tonkatsu Cuisine was originally created in Tokyo, Japan by Nakamura, and is a hearty Japanese comfort food-meets-popular Mexican culinary innovation. Gyoza Bar x Marukatsu Tonkatsu Cuisine menu options include:

– Tamari-Shoyu Tonkotsu Pork Ramen ($13) with pork char siu, tamago, and vegetables

– Pork Teppan Gyoza ($8; 8 pieces) with spicy miso and umami soy

– Marukatsu Burrito ($13) with choice of pork or chicken katsu, greens, coleslaw, butter rice, mixed beans, tomato, sour cream, grana padano cheese, basil onion sauce, and French dressing

– Marukatsu Teishoku ($13) with choice of pork or chicken katsu, steamed rice, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, and miso soup

– Marukatsu Curry ($15) with choice of pork or chicken katsu, steamed rice, 48 hour Japanese curry sauce, ground pork, and Asian slaw

For more information about Aburi To-Go, please visit https://mikurestaurant.com/aburi-to-go/. For more information about Gyoza Bar x Marukatsu Tonkotsu Cuisine, please visit
https://gyozabar.ca/to-go/.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | I don’t just want to create just a business; I want to create a culture and community.’ – Seigo Nakamura.

Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants’ Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, and the new TORA in Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo is never happy with settling for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago, by innovating the idea of traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo set out to introduce this fresh and addictive style of Aburi cuisine to the world. Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of ‘Ningenmi’. Literally translated as ‘the human flavour’, Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer a person with outstanding humanly qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.

Gyoza Bar
Downtown
622 West Pender St.
Miku Restaurant
Gastown
70-200 Granville St.
Minami
Downtown
1118 Mainland St.
Downtown

