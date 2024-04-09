Strange Fellows Shares New Belgian-Style, Lambic-Like Spontaneous Fermentation Beer

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows is pleased to announce a little trip to the Belgian countryside in a glass with the limited release of a very special beer that’s been a long time in the making: COOLSHIP Barrel-aged Spontaneous Fermentation.

Brewed in February 2021 using the orthodox methods of traditional Belgian lambic breweries, this beer began with a labour-intensive turbid mashing, followed by air cooling & inoculation in our open Koelschip vessel. Whatever wild yeasts and organisms that happened to be around the brewery that night inoculated a spontaneous fermentation in the cooling wort which was then racked into oak barrels to ferment and age. All this, along with the addition of aged hops (2016 Tardif de Bourgogne, France) result in a beer with a uniquely delicious & complex character.

COOLSHIP Barrel-aged Spontaneous Fermentation

COLOUR Gold

AROMA Complex / Funky / Lemon

FLAVOUR Subtly sweet / Fruity / Sour

CHARACTER Lambic-like / Dry / Tart

A.B.V. 6.2%

PAIRS WITH Cheese boards / Charcuterie / Moules Frites

AVAILABLE 750ml bottles at Strange Fellows Brewing, online, or ask for it at your local liquor store.

Established as an East Van craft brewery, Strange Fellows has evolved to offer something for everyone: a diversity of beer, old world style cider, small-batch BC wine, and non-alcoholic beer – all made with the same love of quality and tradition, and the wish to bring folks together to celebrate the extraordinary in the everyday. We gratefully acknowledge that we work and play on the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.