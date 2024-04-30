A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Preorder Your Elegant & Pretty Mother’s Day Cake from Cadeaux Bakery Now

Vancouver, BC | Cadeaux Bakery’s Elegant & Pretty Mother’s Day Cakes are now available for preorder! Each 6” shorty lemon brown sugar cake ($45) is approximately six servings, and comes layered with blueberry compote, lemon curd and lavender chantilly, finished in festive design with vanilla buttercream.

Getting a cake for your Mom all but guarantees you too will get cake for Mother’s Day… All the more reason to get your order in now! Preorders can be made on our website for pick up Wednesday, May 8th until Saturday, May 11th.

Directions
Cadeaux Bakery
Neighbourhood: Gastown
172 Powell St.
604-608-8889
WEBSITE

