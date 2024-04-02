Snag Seats for the Skoden Indigenous Film Festival This Weekend

Spring weather is a crapshoot. And even though you may be raring to spend as much time outside as possible, so long as “April showers” are a looming threat, the safer gamble is to have some entertaining and stimulating indoor activities in your pocket for your days off. Luck just so has it that the sixth edition of the Skoden Indigenous Film Festival is going down at SFU Woodward’s Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema this weekend (April 6th and 7th)…

Co-founded in 2019 by SFU alums, Carr Sappier and Grace Mathisen, SIFF’s programming is primarily handled by students currently enrolled in “Selected Topics in the Fine and Performing Arts” class (taught by Sappier and Kathleen Mullen) at SFU’s School for the Contemporary Arts. The Indigenous filmmakers/creatives included hail from across Canada, and have all made works encompassing the film fest’s titular vibe of “Skoden”. So what is that, exactly, and what does Skoden mean? According to the SIFF website: “Used by Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast, Skoden is a unifying word that transcends a single language. Skoden is slang for “let’s go then”. It’s an attitude and a battle cry and we’ve decided to take it to heart.”

Now, for the rundown: This year’s fest features over 30 short films and one full length feature, WaaPake (Tomorrow), divided between five themed programs – ‘Retracing Our Roots’, ‘Sea to Sky’, ‘Stronger Together’, ‘Planting the Seed’, and ‘All My Affections’ – screening over the course of two days, and book-ended by Opening and Closing & Awards ceremonies. Considering all of that creativity and conversational fodder, it’s a good thing that each of the programs is followed by a Q&A session!

Tickets for each of the five options are available on a sliding scale of $0-20. If you have it, then spend it! This is clearly a super cool event and an important cause – supporting up-and-coming creative talents, as well as SIFF’s overall mission of community, inclusiveness, celebration and Indigenization – and just the sort of thing that Vancouver (or anywhere, really) could use more of. And if you don’t have the disposable cash, then don’t sweat it. The most important thing is being present and positive. Just be sure to snag your seats in advance. Full program details and links to tickets can be found here. See you there!