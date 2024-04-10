A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Gastown

PiDGiN Announces ‘Ko•me to Water’ Vol. 4 Collaboration Dinner with Doi Sake Brewery

Portrait

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | PiDGiN is honoured to welcome Doi Sake Brewery on April 21st. Chef Wesley Young and team have put together a five course menu to accompany a variety of Kaiun sakes from Doi, as well a special Canadian collaboration with Sakegami.

The history of the Doi Family dates back to over 500 years, always in the community of Kakegawa in the lap of Mount Fuji. The family entered the profession of making sake in 1872 with the brand name KAIUN. Using only quality rice, perfect water and other gifts of nature, Doi Brewery has become a consistent medal winner at Japan’s prestigious Sake Competition and an emerging gold medalist at the Global IWC.

Tickets to the ko•me to water vol 4 Doi Brewery Collaboration Dinner are $175 each, available to purchase via Tock.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St.
604-620-9400
WEBSITE

