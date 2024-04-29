L’Abattoir is Seeking a Talented Bartender for Their Team of Service Professionals

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant in Gastown is looking for a Bartender to join the team. A minimum of three years experience in the hospitality industry and experience in fine dining establishments is preferred.

L’Abattoir is an award winning restaurant located in the heart of Gastown serving dinner five nights a week. Over the last 14 years, L’Abattoir has built its reputation based on the attention to detail and dedication of their team. As a result, we have been consistently recognized as one of the country’s premier dining establishments.

L’Abattoir offers competitive compensation and gratuities as well as health benefits for full-time employees. Interested and qualified candidates are urged to apply in confidence to [email protected] with their resumes.