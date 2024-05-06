Maenam Celebrates Springtime with an All New Seasonal Chef’s Menu

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue), Vancouver’s destination for award-winning, exceptional Thai cuisine, celebrates spring with a new seasonal Chef’s Menu, featuring a variety of fresh BC seafood, local produce, and special Thai spices. The seven-course family-style menu is designed to delight diverse palates (including vegetarian and vegan options) and includes 17 dishes to choose from, plus optional add-ons such as the popular whole crab, classic Pad Thai, and much more.

Maenam’s Spring Chef’s Menu ($88 per person) is available now. Reservations can be made at www.maenam.ca. Guests are also welcome to walk-in and request to enjoy the experience.

“Our guests’ response to our Chef’s Menus has definitely exceeded our expectations,” says Angus An, founder and executive chef of Full House Hospitality, which includes Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, Sen Pad Thai, and Fat Mao Noodles in its portfolio. “Once again, Chef Jeremy Tan and the rest of the kitchen team have together created a menu that highlights the most of both signature Thai flavours and the incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients from local farmers, fishers, and purveyors. We thoroughly enjoy giving our guests the opportunity to experience and share Thai food together at Maenam.”

The 2024 Spring Chef’s Menu begins with an amuse bouche-style Snack course, followed by Relish, choice of Soup, fresh Salad, fragrant Curry and Stir-Fry (each with a vegetarian and/or vegan option), and an assortment of daily Desserts.

Maenam Chef’s Menu – Spring

SNACKS

A trio of snacks by Chef Jeremy Tan, including the Khanom Buang, featuring toasted mung bean wafer, young coconut, Nova Scotia lobster, and RM Caviar

RELISH

Pu Lhon – Dungeness crab & coconut cream relish, makrut lime, fermented bean paste

SOUP

Roasted Duck Soup

Roasted duck broth, morel mushrooms, winter melon, Asian celery

or

Hot & Sour Halibut and Clam Soup

Pacific halibut, manila clams, holy basil, galangal

or

Tom Kha White Asparagus Soup (V, VG)

White asparagus, ramps, coconut milk broth, bird’s-eye chili

SALAD

Grilled Wagyu Beef Salad

Brant Lake Wagyu bavette, roasted chili & tamarind dressing, toasted rice powder

or

Grilled Salmon Salad

Green apple, young coconut, orange nahm jim, Glorious Organics greens

or

Crispy Mushroom Laab Salad (V, VG)

Maitake & oyster mushroom, roasted Thai chili, toasted rice powder, Thai aromatics

CURRY

Roasted Quail & Prawn Cake Green Curry

Dry-aged quail, aromatic prawn cake, Thai eggplant, baby corn, holy basil

or

Albacore Tuna Chuchi Curry

Grilled BC tuna, crispy tuna cake, dried shrimp curry, makrut lime

or

Panning Curry of Roasted Vegetables (V, VG)

Klipper’s Organics Sieglinde potatoes, roasted carrots & sunchoke, Thai basil

STIR-FRY

Kua Kling Kae

Stir-fried lamb shoulder, Southern-style dry-fried curry paste, makrut lime

or

Steamed Turmeric Lingcod

BC lingcod, stir-fried turmeric & Thai garlic sauce, Klipper’s spring asparagus

or

Golden Tofu Nuggets (V)

Shitake mushroom, fresh baby corn, green garlic coriander sauce

ASSORTED DAILY DESSERTS

Wine director Kurtis Kolt continues to explore the world to find bottles and by-the-glass selections that provide the perfect complement to each and every dish, alongside the bar’s renowned Thai-influenced cocktails, premium spirits and beers, and delicious zero-proof options including Thai iced tea, lychee lemonade, and custom cocktails.

“With spring comes an assortment of new, bright wines, including a fresh Gewürztraminer/Riesling sparkling Pet-Nat from Summerland’s Pamplemousse Jus, to Angus’s recent discovery of a fascinating, pink Gewürztraminer-Cabernet blend from Scout Vineyards in the Similkameen,” adds Kolt. “And very soon, we’ll be launching the second edition of The Riesling Project, a unique collaborative wine from Pamplemousse Jus and Scout Vineyards, designed specifically and exclusively for Maenam’s cuisine.”

Maenam is open seven days a week for dinner starting at 5 p.m., and Wednesday to Saturday for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins welcome for à la carte dining in the lounge. For more information, please visit www.maenam.ca.