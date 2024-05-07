Four Winds’ Southlands Restaurant & Brewery is Seeking a Lead Brewer

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing

Delta, BC | Four Winds Brewing is looking for a passionate and experienced brewer to lead the brewing operations at our new Southlands Restaurant and Brewery! This role will report directly to the Four Winds Head Brewer and Director of Brewing Operations, and you will be responsible for all aspects of the brewing side at this location, including production, planning and inventory management, and quality control. This is a full-time, salaried position.

Requirements:

5 Years of brewing experience

Proven experience as a Lead Brewer or similar leadership role in a respected Brewery

Formal diploma in brewing or equivalent professional training is an asset

Exceptional passion for all things beer and brewing

Strong leadership and communication skills, capable of managing, motivating, and inspiring a team

Detail oriented, organized and mechanically inclined

Benefits:

Salary – $60k

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Opportunities for professional development

Employee discounts on food, brewery and retail products

A supportive and dynamic work environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and growth

How to Apply:

Please send your resume, a cover letter detailing your experience and why you would be a great fit for Four Winds Brewing, and any relevant highlights from your brewing career to [email protected].

We are an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and identities. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for all employees.

View our online listing and application here.