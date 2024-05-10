Four Winds Brewing is on the Lookout for a New Taproom Manager

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing

Delta, BC | Lots of changes are coming for Four Winds Brewing as we get ready to open our new taproom in Southlands! We are currently seeking a dynamic Taproom Manager to lead our taproom team at our River Road location. The ideal candidate will have a passion for craft beer and a proven track record of excellent customer service and team management. This is a full-time position with a salary of $55-60K (plus tips).

Responsibilities:

– Team Management and Development: Inspire, manage and develop the FOH team to achieve excellence in service. Recruit, hire and onboard all FOH staff. Ensure all team members, from new hires to seasoned staff, are trained to the highest of standards. Promote a culture of accountability, respect, high expectations and fun!

– Operational Excellence: Oversee all restaurant operations in tandem with the Chef de Cuisine, maintaining strict adherence to service quality, food and beverage standards, decor and vibe. Ensure seamless coordination between FOH and BOH teams to deliver outstanding guest experiences.

– Administrative and Financial Oversight: Manage payroll, schedule FOH and management teams with advance notice, and administer the tip pool. Work closely with the Director of Operations to optimize costs and efficiency.

– Quality of Service: Embody and enforce service standards by leading by example and actively engaging with guests to ensure satisfaction and manage all aspects of service.

– Facility Management: In collaboration with the Chef de Cuisine and Director of Operations, ensure the restaurant’s cleanliness and maintenance, both inside and out, upholding high standards for guest comfort and safety.

Qualifications:

Passionate about craft beer and knowledgeable about the industry.

Minimum 3 years of management experience in a hospitality, preferably in a brewery or bar setting.

Strong leadership skills and the ability to motivate and manage a team.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Must be legally eligible to work in Canada.

Must be flexible with working hours, including weekends, evenings and holidays.

Benefits:

Competitive salary based on experience.

Health and dental benefits.

Employee discounts and perks.

Opportunities for professional development and growth.

To apply for the position of Taproom Manager, please send your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are the perfect fit for this position to [email protected]. Only successful candidates will be contacted for an interview. Application deadline is May 28th, 2024. For full job description, and to apply online, go here.

Four Winds Brewing is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and identities. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for all employees.

We look forward to brewing great experiences with you at Four Winds Brewing!