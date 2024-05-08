Join Quails’ Gate Winery’s Culinary Family as Chef de Cuisine at Old Vines Restaurant

The Goods from Quails’ Gate Winery

West Kelowna, BC | Are you a culinary professional with a passion for crafting innovative, wine-led cuisine? Do you thrive in an environment where creativity meets tradition, and where every dish tells a story of our local and vibrant culinary landscape? If so, we invite you to bring your expertise to Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate.

Nestled amidst our vineyards and overlooking the picturesque Okanagan Lake, Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate stands as a beacon of culinary excellence. Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate is home to a dynamic menu of wine-led, contemporary cuisine inspired by seasonal local farms and suppliers throughout beautiful British Columbia.

As Chef de Cuisine, you will report to our Director of Hospitality and provide the leadership to our culinary creations, leading a team of talented chefs to deliver unforgettable dining experiences. You will have the opportunity to marry your passion for cooking with your knowledge of BC’s diverse terroir, crafting dishes that not only tantalize the taste buds but also honor our commitment to sustainability and seasonality.

Responsibilities:

Lead and inspire a team of culinary professionals, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and excellence.

Conceptualize, develop, and execute innovative menus that highlight the best of British Columbia’s seasonal ingredients, with a focus on wine pairings and contemporary culinary techniques.

Maintain high standards of food quality, consistency, and presentation, ensuring that every dish reflects the essence of Old Vines Restaurant.

Collaborate closely with local farms, artisans, and suppliers to source the freshest and most sustainable ingredients available.

Uphold rigorous sanitation and food safety standards, ensuring compliance with all health regulations and guidelines.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a Sous Chef or Chef de Cuisine in a high-volume, fine dining establishment.

Extensive knowledge of contemporary culinary trends, techniques, and ingredients, with a particular emphasis on wine-led cuisine.

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and mentor a diverse team of culinary professionals.

Passion for sustainability, seasonality, and supporting local farmers and producers.

Excellent communication, organization, and time management skills.

If you are ready to embark on a culinary journey unlike any other, we invite you to submit your resume and cover letter detailing why you would be the perfect fit for the Chef de Cuisine position at Old Vines Restaurant. Please apply online or email your application to [email protected]. Full job description and online application can be found here.