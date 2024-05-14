Steel & Oak Brewing Co. Celebrates 10th Birthday with a Free Beer for Tattoo Campaign

The Goods from Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

New Westminster, BC | Steel & Oak Brewing Co., marking a decade of brewing in New West, is offering S&O fans an opportunity to make a sensible forever decision by getting a Steel & Oak tattoo, in exchange for free beer for a year.

Starting Friday, May 17th, at noon, the tattoo booking portal will open, offering a limited number of slots for Tattoo Day on Sunday, May 26th, in the S&O Tasting Room. The first 12 individuals to secure a session will not only receive an exclusive S&O tattoo by the talented Vancouver-based artist, Holly Nickerson but will also receive the equivalent of $1,200 worth of beer to enjoy at the brewery.

“I just thought it’d be cool to see if folks would tattoo our brand on their body for beer.” says Jorden Foss of Steel & Oak Brewing Co. “But seriously, we were trying to think of a unique way to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and got talking about what it would take to get Steel & Oak tattooed on our bodies. This is what we came up with.”

Holly Nickerson, a distinguished tattoo artist, painter, and writer, will bring her unique artistic flair to each tattoo. Holly’s work reflects a captivating blend of creativity and storytelling. As a resident artist at Orchid Oddities Tattoo and Curio in Vancouver, Holly specializes in whimsical storybook-style tattoos that captivate the imagination.

Holly will offer multiple Steel & Oak flash designs for participants to choose from, ensuring that each tattoo is a personalized expression of their passion for craft beer and community, oh and dinosaurs.

Each tattoo will be purchased by the participant ($100-$150) and will need to be on their legs or arms to avoid Tasting Room tattoo awkwardness. The $1,200 in beer will have no time restriction on redemption.

To learn more about this promotion and to mark your body forever in exchange for beer, visit steelandoak.ca/tattoo or follow Steel & Oak Brewing Co. on Instagram @steelandoak.