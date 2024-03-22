A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Published on Main is Hiring a General Manager

Vancouver, BC | Are you passionate about creating an exceptional guest experience? Published on Main is currently seeking an innovative and driven General Manager to lead its dedicated team. As General Manager, you are the driving force behind the venue’s performance and operations, with a strong emphasis on financial health, in addition to overseeing and training FOH managers, while collaborating with the AGM to support greater performance initiatives. This role requires strategic vision, keen business acumen, and exceptional leadership abilities in a fast-paced environment. 3-5 years prior experience in a similar high calibre restaurant or establishment is a must.

Learn more about the role and apply here.

