Announcing the Ultimate Cross-Continent Dining Experience, April 28th at Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | In partnership with S. Pellegrino, Kyoto’s celebrated, one Michelin-starred LURRA is visiting Vancouver for a very special chefs collaboration event at Published on Main this spring. On April 28, 2024, Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main and Jacob Kear of LURRA are creating an exclusive dining experience, highlighting both chefs’ love for foraging and celebrating nature and seasonality — from Vancouver to Japan. Tickets are available from the Published on Main Tock page.

LURRA opened in 2019 in the heart of Kyoto to much acclaim, and received its Michelin star the following year. The restaurant, known for combining innovation, tradition, and nature to present the Japanese seasons and culture to the world, is located in a 130-year old atmospheric Kyomachiya townhouse.

“Jacob and I share a similar ethos in our cooking – honouring the seasons and nature in our dishes – him in Kyoto and me in Vancouver,” explains Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, executive chef, Published on Main. “We’re both big on foraging, pickling, and fermenting, which perhaps reflects our training and background. Although not together, we’ve each spent time at Noma during parts of our careers. I’m really looking forward to welcoming Jacob to our coast, showing him around, and cooking with him.”

Tickets are $325++ per person, inclusive of beverage pairings, and can be purchased online. Guests can expect an 11-course tasting journey reflective of the seasons of our West Coast and Kyoto. Ingredients may include fresh foraged mountain vegetables, BC fire morels, and local seafood.

“I’m absolutely excited to cook with Gus, to tap into the natural landscapes and to cook with all the beautiful products Canada has to offer,” adds Kear.

Wine director Jayton James and bar manager Dylan Riches are currently working on beverage pairings, which will feature a variety of wines, sake, and spring-inspired cocktails.

“We are proud to support the culinary community and are thrilled to partner with both Published on Main and LURRA on this special dining experience – a collaboration between two talented chefs, from one country to another,” says Kelly Gallo of S. Pellegrino.