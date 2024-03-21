Hero’s Welcome Celebrates Two Years

The Goods from Hero’s Welcome

Vancouver, BC | It’s fair to say that after two years of business, Hero’s Welcome has truly become a Main Street staple. Located in the heart of Vancouver’s Riley Park, the neighbourhood pub, eatery, and event venue has reestablished itself as a vibrant community space reminiscent of its days as a spirited Army, Naval & Air Force Veterans Club 298 — just with a modern twist!

2023 was an exciting year for Hero’s that built off the success of its first year of business as the bar welcomed many new faces and events into the space. In addition to hosting major sporting events, vintage markets and weekly staples such as trivia, karaoke and meat draws, Hero’s kicked off presenting live music last March and has steadily been enhancing programming ever since. The space now hosts a variety of acts from jazz (presented by The Infidels Jazz on Sunday afternoons), to Motown/funk/soul/classic rock (Saturday Sounds presented by Greg Noble), to Friday/Saturday night DJs and now the addition of consistent Thursday night shows supporting local indie/rock/bluegrass/folk acts.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our live music programming in 2024 and establish Hero’s Welcome as part of the Vancouver live music venue community. We are very grateful to Creative BC for selecting us for a Live Music Business Development Grant that will help us elevate the live music experience at Hero’s Welcome and significantly increase our capacity and ability to present concerts in the room,” says Simon Fallick, Owner-Operator of Hero’s Welcome.

Hero’s Welcome values being a community space and is a welcoming host to various group functions, big and small. Staff functions, weddings, birthday parties, fantasy league drafts, you name it! A notable gem in the space is The Taurus Room, a private room specializing in intimate group celebrations. The room can accommodate up to 20 guests and, best of all, has a full karaoke setup so guests can sing and dance the night away.

Another standout feature of Hero’s Welcome resides in the kitchen (which operates under the name ‘Hero’s Heroes’ directed by Monroe Webb), and that star is pizza which was launched at last year’s One Year Anniversary. The sourdough crust is made in-house and hand-pulled to order before being topped with the freshest and locally sourced ingredients. With a variety of options from the classic Margherita to the Italian-inspired Cipriano’s and everything in between – there’s a slice to satisfy every craving, including a vegan pie! A fun new addition to the late-night menu will be the nostalgia-inducing homemade pizza pockets in a variety of flavours, which will be available to sample at the Two Year Anniversary Party.

Hero’s Welcome will be marking its Two Year Anniversary on Thursday, March 28th, from 4PM until late. The night will be an open house featuring DJ Ben Frith (Neptoon Records), games, giveaways, karaoke, drink features and delicious eats. Attendees will also have the chance to enter to win pizza for a year from Hero’s Heroes. Friends, new and old, are invited to celebrate the history of 3917 Main St. and to toast its future. All are welcome at Hero’s Welcome!