Heads Up Main Street

Enjoy an Evening of Exceptional Japanese Sake at Burdock & Co, April 8th

On Monday, April 8th, Main Street`s Burdock & Co restaurant is shaking it up, shifting their focus from wine to their other, long-term liquid infatuation: sake! And Vancouverites are invited to tag along…

Multiple-award-winning Sohomare Sake Brewery will be in the house at Burdock & Co for one-evening-only to demonstrate the versatility of sake alongside a five-course paired dinner designed by Burdock’s Chef Andrea Carlson. Located slightly north of Tokyo, in the Tochigi prefecture of Japan, and established in 1872, Sohomare`s reputation is for utilizing the time-sensitive `Kimoto` traditional method of brewing, which uses natural lactic fermentation to produce richly nuanced and savoury sakes. Guests to the April 8th dinner can expect to work their way through several variations of the Kimoto method on the night-of, as well as being treated to tastes of some other rare bottles, on hand especially for the event.

Understandably, tickets for this remarkable event are not inexpensive, priced at $250. However, the cost is justified by the quality of the experience. If you share Burdock & Co’s enthusiasm for sake and have the bank to indulge in a truly memorable dining experience, then this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Please keep in mind that Burdock has a sneaky way of selling out their special events in the blink of an eye, to avoid disappointment, lock in your seats here.

Burdock & Co
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2702 Main St.
604-879-0077
WEBSITE

