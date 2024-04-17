Long Table Dinner Series Announced by Wild Blue Restaurant in Whistler

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Long Table event, now with two separate opportunities for guests to partake. The Wild Blue Long Table Dinner Series will once again unfold in the heart of Whistler Village, just steps away from the restaurant. Scheduled for Sunday, July 7, 2024, and Sunday, August 18, 2024, starting at 4:00 pm, these special occasions invite guests to relish in the picturesque sights and sounds while indulging in an exclusive Wild Blue curated long table dining experience highlighting the finest offerings of the summer season.

Taking place at The Range at the stunning Whistler Golf Club, Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Derek Bendig have meticulously crafted an exquisite four-course menu spotlighting the freshest local, seasonal ingredients sourced from the bountiful land and sea of the west coast. Complementing each dish, Wine Director Kathryn Woods has expertly paired selections from Wild Blue’s esteemed winery partners. Guiding the evening’s festivities is Restaurant Director and Partner Neil Henderson, renowned for his history of hosting memorable long table dinners in Pemberton, Whistler, and Vancouver.

Amidst the majestic mountains, attendees will savour the breathtaking landscape and iconic vistas that define Whistler. At Wild Blue, a commitment to community support and sustainability runs deep. Therefore, a portion of the Long Table Dinner Series proceeds will be allocated to initiatives dedicated to preserving the pristine environment and supporting the livelihoods of local farmers.

The Wild Blue Long Table Dinner Series promises an unforgettable experience set amidst the heart of Whistler Village. Inclusive of welcome cocktail reception, four-course family style dining experience, and wine pairings, guests can indulge in this unforgettable dining affair for $259 plus tax and gratuity, per person.

Tickets for the July 7 dinner are on sale now and can be purchased online. Tickets for the August 18 dinner will go on sale on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.