First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall for a One-Day-Only Pop Up Market, March 31st

The Goods from First Pick Handmade

Vancouver, BC | We are back at Heritage Hall for another First Pick Handmade, Sunday March 31 from 11-6pm. This time, we have something for everyone with 33 designers creating local, small-run items for your wardrobe, home, personal care and well being. Many of our fashion designers offer made to order in inclusive sizing, so every body can wear locally made, and we specialize in sustainability, with many of our designers using off cuts, deadstock materials or recycling in the production of their creations. Pieces are made to last and be loved for years to come.

Vendor List:

Clothing: Ization Studio, Jessica Redditt Design, Jillian Isabelle Atelier, Isabelle Dunlop, Olive Rose, Start with the Basis, Street and Saddle, Uni Design

Jewelry: Andrea Blais, Caitlyn Chapman Studio, Flo Designs, Irit Sorokin, Nancy Esworthy

Accessories: Bennu Leather, Bukuro Bag Co, Radjuli, SEI Leather, Winterluxe

Swim: What’s Her Face

Original Art: After Times Art, Amanda Atkinson, Fingerless Joe, Gracias

Ceramics: Earth to Table Ceramics, Kate Metten Ceramics, Mild Tofu Ceramics, Sarah Wilson Pottery, SIND

Glass: Kirsten Spouler Glass

Snacks: Fourth Avenue Treats, Living Lotus Chocolate

Wellness + Personal Care: Asiri Cosmetics, Mossy Mind Herbs, Twigroot Botanicals

What’s special about this one? We have a number of designers joining us from outside the Lower Mainland:

Andrea Blaise (Kelowna BC)

Twigroot Botanicals (Cortez Island, BC)

Radjuli (Victoria, BC)

Caitlyn Chapman Studio (Victoria BC)

Sarah Wilson Pottery (Ladysmith BC)

Uni Design (Sunshine Coast, BC)

We will have a small seating area in the hall with Fourth Avenue Treats, serving up coffee and tea alongside their delicious Gluten Free Vegan baking, and Living Lotus Chocolate will be on site to satisfy your (vegan) chocolate cravings.

Also of note: Vancouver fashion and music scene veteran, Isabelle Dunlop, and Kate Metten Ceramics (BC Achievement award winner) will bother be joining us for the first time!

Admission to First Pick Handmade’s March 2024 Pop Up Market is $3 at the door (cash and card payments available).