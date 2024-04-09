Banda Volpi and Arbutus Distillery to Create Exclusive, One-of-a-Kind Amaro

The Goods from Banda Volpi

Vancouver, BC | Banda Volpi has collaborated with Vancouver Island’s Arbutus Distillery to create a signature amaro blend made exclusively for its portfolio of Italian restaurants – Osteria Savio Volpe, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, Caffè La Tana, and Osteria Elio Volpe. Named simply Banda Volpi Amaro, the old-world-inspired Italian liqueur is both complex and approachable and can be enjoyed on its own as well as in cocktails created by Banda Volpi Beverage Director Amar Gill.

“We’ve delved into the world of custom beverage creations for our restaurants in the past, including wine and beer, and amaro has been on our wishlist for a while now,” explains Paul Grunberg, Banda Volpi co-founder. “Since starting the development process alongside Arbutus Distillery six months ago, we’ve been inspired by their dedication and are very grateful to them for sharing their knowledge and expertise in crafting this quintessentially Italian spirit with a distinctly local flair.”

Made with 100 percent Vancouver Island-grown grapes, Banda Volpi Amaro is infused with orange peel and rosemary for an Italian-inspired flavour profile, with organic Madagascar vanilla pods and cardamom for spice and aroma. Alongside notes of bright citrus and fresh herbs, an infusion of fresh coffee beans – an homage to La Tana’s signature coffee and amaro offerings – imparts depth of colour and flavours of cocoa and chocolate; while gentian and Oregon grape root bring a unique floral earthiness. To finish, a blend of demerara and white sugar adds notes of caramel and honeyed molasses for bittersweet balance and richly textured viscosity.

“We had an amazing time creating our Banda Volpi Amaro with Arbutus Distillery and are extremely proud of this bright, bold, complex after-dinner sipper,” adds Gill, who has incorporated the exclusive amaro into Banda Volpi’s Italian-inspired cocktail program at each restaurant. One such cocktail is the Volpi Sbagliato, a twist on the 1972 Milano classic, featuring Banda Volpi Amaro, Campari, and a touch of Aperol topped off with Prosecco and organic local rosemary. “It’s refreshing, complex, and makes for a perfect aperitivo.”

From field to flask, Vancouver Island’s Arbutus Distillery is known for unconventional, truly unique, flavour-forward and award-winning spirits brewed, fermented, distilled and bottled in Nanaimo, British Columbia. The craft distillery sources only 100 percent BC-grown fermentables and cultivates many of their own botanicals.

Pulling a colour story from the Banda Volpi Amaro’s unique flavour profile – hints of citrus peel and Madagascar vanilla – award-winning design firm Glasfurd & Walker designed the label as a “deliberate counterpoint to the classic Italian Amaro label design that is elaborate and decorative. It’s celebratory and easy going,” explains Phoebe Glasfurd, “as expressive and artful as the Italian spirit that Banda Volpi embodies.”

Banda Volpi Amaro will be available for sipping starting April 10, 2024, at each of Banda Volpi’s restaurants — Savio Volpe, Pepino’s, La Tana, and Elio Volpe.

Osteria Savio Volpe Fraserhood 615 Kingsway MAP

Pepino's Spaghetti House Commercial Drive 631 Commercial Drive MAP

Caffè La Tana Commercial Drive 635 Commercial Dr. MAP