This Month Join Odd Society Spirits for Live Music, and an Exclusive Distillery Tour

Vancouver, BC | There are two entertaining reasons to plan a visit to Odd Society Spirits during the month of April!

On Thursday, April 18th,  from 7-9pm, listen to live music in the Odd Lounge. Jess Vaira will be performing her mix of jazzy, soulful harmonies while you relax with a refreshing craft cocktail in a unique and cozy space. No tickets or admission costs are required for this event, however reservations on Tock are recommended!

Then, on Sunday April 28th, enjoy an exclusive behind the scenes tour in an award winning distillery. Master Distiller, Gordon Glanz, will take a small group on a journey through the production side of things. Tickets also include a cocktail flight of three odd creations in the Lounge. The tour begins at 4:00pm and tickets are available from Odd Society’s Tock page for $40 per person (+tax).

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St.
604-559-6745
WEBSITE

