BC Seafood Festival Hits Mount Washington June 21st to 23rd

This year’s BC Seafood Festival is not just a series of events; it’s a full tribute to the Comox Valley, the powerhouse of British Columbia’s shellfish industry and Canada’s oyster capital. You might as well plan a whole weekend around it! There’s camping, fresh seafood, stunning views, and great people…

Set against the backdrop of Mount Washington Alpine Resort, from June 21st to 23rd, the festival offers a slew of ticketed events spanning from educational masterclasses to high-energy shucking competitions. What’s on the menu?

Masterclass

Take your pick from sessions like Ceviche & Sparkling, Oyster Rockefeller, or the intriguing Leaning Towers of Seafood. These classes are all about getting hands-on and mastering your seafood prep skills.

Various dates, times and prices.

DETAILS

Oyster Happy Hour & Fanny Bay Oyster Shucking Competition

The pressure! The speed! The skill! This not-to-miss event is a spectacle of talent coupled with a chance to meet oyster producers and taste the distinct flavours of BC’s bivalves brought from the BC coastline.

Saturday, June 22 | 3:30 – 6:00 PM

DETAILS

CrabFest Kitchen Party & Seafood Boil

A proper East Coast meets West Coast kitchen party – aka a good old-fashioned seafood boil chock-full of local shellfish and tasty sides.

Friday, June 21, 2024 | 6:30 – 9:00 PM

DETAILS

Gala Dinner

Picture this: wine is flowing, music is playing, and the sun is setting over breathtaking 360-degree views, while guests in cocktail attire wander from booth to table, dining on seafood prepared by ten top British Columbia Chefs.

Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 6:30 – 9:00 PM

DETAILS

To find out more about festival events and accommodation – including camping opportunities – visit the Seafood Festival website here.