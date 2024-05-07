BC Seafood Festival Hits Mount Washington June 21st to 23rd

This year’s BC Seafood Festival is not just a series of events; it’s a full tribute to the Comox Valley, the powerhouse of British Columbia’s shellfish industry and Canada’s oyster capital. You might as well plan a whole weekend around it! There’s camping, fresh seafood, stunning views, and great people…
Set against the backdrop of Mount Washington Alpine Resort, from June 21st to 23rd, the festival offers a slew of ticketed events spanning from educational masterclasses to high-energy shucking competitions. What’s on the menu?
Masterclass
Take your pick from sessions like Ceviche & Sparkling, Oyster Rockefeller, or the intriguing Leaning Towers of Seafood. These classes are all about getting hands-on and mastering your seafood prep skills.
Oyster Happy Hour & Fanny Bay Oyster Shucking Competition
The pressure! The speed! The skill! This not-to-miss event is a spectacle of talent coupled with a chance to meet oyster producers and taste the distinct flavours of BC’s bivalves brought from the BC coastline.
Saturday, June 22 | 3:30 – 6:00 PM
CrabFest Kitchen Party & Seafood Boil
A proper East Coast meets West Coast kitchen party – aka a good old-fashioned seafood boil chock-full of local shellfish and tasty sides.
Friday, June 21, 2024 | 6:30 – 9:00 PM
Gala Dinner
Picture this: wine is flowing, music is playing, and the sun is setting over breathtaking 360-degree views, while guests in cocktail attire wander from booth to table, dining on seafood prepared by ten top British Columbia Chefs.
Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 6:30 – 9:00 PM
To find out more about festival events and accommodation – including camping opportunities – visit the Seafood Festival website here.
WHY WE CARE
Food security and sustainable food sources matter. This festival is an opportunity to dive into the culture of seafood, understand its significance, and celebrate those who make it all happen.