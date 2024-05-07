A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Tickets for the 2024 ‘Noir Fest’ at Averill Creek Vineyard Go On Sale This Friday!

Portrait

Do you really love Pinot Noir? The next step is to take your relationship up a level by getting to know the many nuances of this notoriously temperamental grape and wine style. Arguably, the best way to do that is by trying as many variations as possible – and one fun, intimate, and highly recommended way you can begin to do just that is by attending Noir Fest. The third edition of this entirely Pinot Noir-centric wine festival is returning to Averill Creek Vineyard the weekend of June 22nd and 23rd…and ticket sales open this Friday, May 10th!

Guests to the fest will get to while away the weekend hours amid the idyllic Duncan, Vancouver Island vineyard setting, sipping on a variety of Pinot Noirs produced locally and abroad, while chatting up its winemakers and comparing notes with fellow wine-lovers in attendance. It’s quite possibly the best time you could have familiarizing yourself with the different terroirs and sub-regions of our diverse landscape, without factoring in one intense roadtrip (and hiring a DD to hit the road with).

Stepping up to the plate (literally) to play matchmaker to all of the day’s wines are the Chefs from Port Alberni restaurant, Wildflower Cafe, who will be providing small bites for the event.

Here’s the lineup of Noir Fest 2024’s participating wineries and winemakers, so far announced:

1 Mill Road Winery
Bella Sparkling Wines
Birch Block Vineyard
Blue Grouse Estate Winery
JoieFarm Winery
Lightning Rock Winery
Martin’s Lane Winery
Maverick Estate Winery
Pamplemousse Jus
Tantalus Vineyards
Unsworth Vineyards
Ursa Major Wines
Joshua Cooper Wines (Australia)

Now that you know what’s up, don’t wait to solidify your summer travel plans. Begin by bookmarking this page so that you’re ready to lock in your tickets the moment they become available, and then let the logistical planning begin!

Directions
Averill Creek Vineyard
6552 North Rd., Duncan, BC
250-709-9986
WEBSITE

