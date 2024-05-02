A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Back to: Where to Drink a Margarita in Honour of Cinco De Mayo, This Weekend
List Map

Where to Drink a Margarita in Honour of Cinco De Mayo, This Weekend

This Sunday, May 5th, is Cinco de Mayo. Planning to jump on the bandwagon? We've pulled together a quick reference map of some of the best margarita options to pair with your Cinco De Mayo festivities...
Article
Drinker

Where to Drink a Margarita in Honour of Cinco De Mayo, This Weekend

Portrait

This Sunday, May 5th, is Cinco de Mayo. Planning to jump on the bandwagon? We’ve pulled together a quick reference map of some of the best margarita options to pair with your Cinco De Mayo festivities…

LA MEZCALERIA
Photo by Scout Magazine

No surprise here. La Mezcaleria rocks delicious classic and top shelf margs. Or, time your visit perfectly to enjoy Happy Hour, which runs every day from 3-5pm. During this time, you can indulge in a Teremana Margarita for $10 and a Quesito Fundido (a personal serving of molten cheese served with corn tortillas) for $14. Be sure to add on a “Bandera” flight of shots representing the colours of the Mexican flag: tequila (white); an herbaceous “Verdita” pineapple juice, orange juice, jalapeño and cilantro drink (green); and tomato sangrita (red). Available from Friday May, 3rd to Sunday, May 5th only!

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP
La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP
LUCKY TACO
Image via @luckytacoyvr

Lucky Taco has got you covered all weekend long, May 3rd through the official day of, May 5th. Hit up either of their locations (Kits or River District) for all sorts of on-theme specials, including classic and slightly-fancier margarita options, in five-dollar increments (get it?) Although the $10 marg option is mighty tempting, it’s a holiday, after all – might as well splurge on the $15 Don Julio option! Plus an order each of $5 carnitas, chips & salsa, and churros…and maybe a $5 beer or shot as well, just to change it up.

Lucky Taco 1685 Yew St. MAP
Lucky Taco (River District) 8547 River District Crossing MAP
CHANCHO
Image via @chanchotortilleria

Chancho’s super cool and colourful Commercial Drive digs – gotta love those ‘Chancho-pink’ picnic tables with red-and-white-checkered laminated tops! – is our go-to for their straightforward menu, and what are easily the best tortillas available in Vancouver, made in house. Naturally, they also make a solid margarita (as in literally, they only have one permanent menu option) which is available as a 2oz drink ($14.50) as well as by the pitcher.

Chancho Tortilleria on The Drive 2096 Commercial Drive MAP
CUCHILLO
Image via @cuchilloyvr

Want to know what good about this world? Chef Stu Irving’s Grilled BC Angus Skirt Steak taco with blueberry habanero jam, crispy shallots, polenta, lemon aioli and a Jalapeño Margarita (jalapeño-infused El Tequileno Reposado, fresh squeezed lime juice, Cointreau, agave nectar). Do it, you won’t regret it.

Cuchillo 261 Powell St. MAP
TACOFINO
Photo credit: Amy Ho

We’ve been big fans of Tacofino since their early food-truck-in-Tofino days – and so long as their Hastings Commissary location is standing, we’re stoked to have them as our neighbours! Their weekday $10 classic marg happy hour special cinches them as life-long buds…if you can swing the 3-6pm HH time slot, we recommend it. Since this year’s Cinco de Mayo falls on a Sunday, though, you might as well go wild with a Blueberry Coconut Margarita (Cazadores blanco, fresh lime, cointreau, blueberry coconut syrup) for $14.

Tacofino 2327 E Hastings St. MAP
LA TAQUERIA

La Taqueria is kicking their Cinco de Mayo up a few notches by slinging a trio of their most popular margaritas — jalapeño, mango, and pineapple — for just 9 bucks. This special pricing lasts rom May 3rd through May 5th at their Brentwood, Yukon and Hastings locations only. Mathematics suggest one of each – a different flavoured margarita each day of the celebration!

La Taqueria (Brentwood Mall) 4580 Brentwood Blvd., Unit 1210 MAP
La Taqueria (Yukon St.) 2450 Yukon St. MAP
La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop 322 W Hastings St. MAP
EL CAMINO’S
Image via @elcaminos

This Main Street hangout loves their margaritas. But which El Camino’s drink gets us most fired up? Their Super Habanero Margarita (Altos Blanco Tequila, agave, pressed lime, salt, rocks: $14) – because, well, it’s “super”!

El Camino's 3250 Main St. MAP
ALIMENTARIA MEXICANA
Image via @alimentariamexicana

Did you know that Alimentaria serves up margaritas by the pitcher? Now that you do, grab some buddies to join you at their Granville Island spot and make a day of it – the space naturally lends itself to the group party vibes. A round of Spicy Pineapple Margarita (spicy tequila, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime, agave, pineapple purée) for the table (about four drinks, or 8oz of booze) will set you back $60.

Alimentaria Mexicana 1596 Johnston St. MAP

Did we miss your fave margarita? Let us know in the comments section below!

MORE GOOD THINGS TO EAT

Drinker

See more from Drinker
Picking Grapes

Picking Grapes with Lisa Cook

The GM at Bufala River District walks us through her very first BC wine crush, the perfect pour for spring, and a wine myth she’s itching to bust.
Drinker Railtown Japantown

Win a Trip to Guadalajara at The Tequila and Agave Festival Cocktail Competition, May 20th

Backed by Nodo Tequila Blanco, this competition challenges bartenders to create a cocktail encapsulating their interpretation of the spirit of Guadalajara - and the prize is super rad!
Picking Grapes

Picking Grapes with Dylan Jones from Pizza Coming Soon

Today, we throw our wine-related questions at the Co-founder and Bar Manager of the hip Chinatown spot, whose playful approach to pretty much every aspect of the "Japanese Snack Bar with a confusing name" extends to behind the bar, including its rotating selection of natural wines. Hold on to yer horses, readers - things are about to get a little weird...
Drinker

Five Winemakers Weigh In on Wines to Pair with Spring

We hook you up with BC vintages that articulate the vibrant and hopeful spirit of this much-anticipated shift in seasons, by going straight to the source for for personal recommendations from a handful of local winemakers.

The Scout Community

Become a member