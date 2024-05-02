Where to Drink a Margarita in Honour of Cinco De Mayo, This Weekend

This Sunday, May 5th, is Cinco de Mayo. Planning to jump on the bandwagon? We’ve pulled together a quick reference map of some of the best margarita options to pair with your Cinco De Mayo festivities…

No surprise here. La Mezcaleria rocks delicious classic and top shelf margs. Or, time your visit perfectly to enjoy Happy Hour, which runs every day from 3-5pm. During this time, you can indulge in a Teremana Margarita for $10 and a Quesito Fundido (a personal serving of molten cheese served with corn tortillas) for $14. Be sure to add on a “Bandera” flight of shots representing the colours of the Mexican flag: tequila (white); an herbaceous “Verdita” pineapple juice, orange juice, jalapeño and cilantro drink (green); and tomato sangrita (red). Available from Friday May, 3rd to Sunday, May 5th only!

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

Lucky Taco has got you covered all weekend long, May 3rd through the official day of, May 5th. Hit up either of their locations (Kits or River District) for all sorts of on-theme specials, including classic and slightly-fancier margarita options, in five-dollar increments (get it?) Although the $10 marg option is mighty tempting, it’s a holiday, after all – might as well splurge on the $15 Don Julio option! Plus an order each of $5 carnitas, chips & salsa, and churros…and maybe a $5 beer or shot as well, just to change it up.

Lucky Taco 1685 Yew St. MAP

Lucky Taco (River District) 8547 River District Crossing MAP

CHANCHO

Chancho’s super cool and colourful Commercial Drive digs – gotta love those ‘Chancho-pink’ picnic tables with red-and-white-checkered laminated tops! – is our go-to for their straightforward menu, and what are easily the best tortillas available in Vancouver, made in house. Naturally, they also make a solid margarita (as in literally, they only have one permanent menu option) which is available as a 2oz drink ($14.50) as well as by the pitcher.

Chancho Tortilleria on The Drive 2096 Commercial Drive MAP

CUCHILLO

Want to know what good about this world? Chef Stu Irving’s Grilled BC Angus Skirt Steak taco with blueberry habanero jam, crispy shallots, polenta, lemon aioli and a Jalapeño Margarita (jalapeño-infused El Tequileno Reposado, fresh squeezed lime juice, Cointreau, agave nectar). Do it, you won’t regret it.

Cuchillo 261 Powell St. MAP

TACOFINO

We’ve been big fans of Tacofino since their early food-truck-in-Tofino days – and so long as their Hastings Commissary location is standing, we’re stoked to have them as our neighbours! Their weekday $10 classic marg happy hour special cinches them as life-long buds…if you can swing the 3-6pm HH time slot, we recommend it. Since this year’s Cinco de Mayo falls on a Sunday, though, you might as well go wild with a Blueberry Coconut Margarita (Cazadores blanco, fresh lime, cointreau, blueberry coconut syrup) for $14.

Tacofino 2327 E Hastings St. MAP

LA TAQUERIA

La Taqueria is kicking their Cinco de Mayo up a few notches by slinging a trio of their most popular margaritas — jalapeño, mango, and pineapple — for just 9 bucks. This special pricing lasts rom May 3rd through May 5th at their Brentwood, Yukon and Hastings locations only. Mathematics suggest one of each – a different flavoured margarita each day of the celebration!

La Taqueria (Brentwood Mall) 4580 Brentwood Blvd., Unit 1210 MAP

La Taqueria (Yukon St.) 2450 Yukon St. MAP

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop 322 W Hastings St. MAP

EL CAMINO’S

This Main Street hangout loves their margaritas. But which El Camino’s drink gets us most fired up? Their Super Habanero Margarita (Altos Blanco Tequila, agave, pressed lime, salt, rocks: $14) – because, well, it’s “super”!

El Camino's 3250 Main St. MAP

ALIMENTARIA MEXICANA

Did you know that Alimentaria serves up margaritas by the pitcher? Now that you do, grab some buddies to join you at their Granville Island spot and make a day of it – the space naturally lends itself to the group party vibes. A round of Spicy Pineapple Margarita (spicy tequila, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime, agave, pineapple purée) for the table (about four drinks, or 8oz of booze) will set you back $60.

Alimentaria Mexicana 1596 Johnston St. MAP

Did we miss your fave margarita? Let us know in the comments section below!