Brand Collective Restaurants are Seeking a New Marketing & Sales Manager

Vancouver, BC | Brand Collective (Havana Restaurant, The Flamingo Room, Belgard Kitchen, Vancouver Urban Winery & Events) is now hiring for the role of Marketing & Sales Manager. The Marketing & Sales Manager leads the development, strategy, and execution of all brands, with a love for sales, building strong brand resonance and recognition, the best possible experience for our guests and team members alike.

About You:

You are a self motivated, extremely well organized, detailed go-getter with 3-5 years of experience in the hospitality industry, ideally in a front-of-house capacity along with experience in a marketing department, ready to take the next step in your development. Your finger is on the pulse, and you understand the nuances of restaurants, can identify trends, and identify what the modern customer is looking for. You’re creative, tech-savvy and sales minded with a toolbox full of skills across several disciplines. A true Swiss Army knife!

Primary Role Description:

• Develop, lead, and execute strategy for all brands.

• Act as Project Manager for all campaign roll outs, initiatives, & programming.

• Design & develop creative assets for each brand, including print & digital.

• Develop & lead social media strategy for each brand, including photo, video, & copy.

• Manage collaborations, work with partners, influencers, & partnered brands.

• Drive event & group bookings.

• Identify growth opportunities based on regional competitive analysis.

• Act as liaison and main point of contact for all community initiatives.

• Reinforce brand, guest & staff experience

• Maintain a current media contact list and database for earned media (PR) opportunities, write and share press releases with targeted media, act as liaison for all media relations and inquiries.

• Identify relevant local advertising opportunities. Increase brand awareness and market share through targeted advertising campaigns, media pitches, partnership and sponsorship opportunities.

• Monthly reports for BOD of each company. Meeting, reporting, and collaborating with each leadership team.

• Build & monitor marketing budget for each brand.

Responsibilities & Accountabilities:

Social Media Management

Digital Marketing

Brand Management

Community Engagement

Events & Campaigns

PR & Media

The full job description can be found here. Resumes can be sent to [email protected]. We are looking forward to meeting you!

Belgard Kitchen & Vancouver Urban Winery Railtown Japantown 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

Havana Commercial Drive 1212 Commercial Dr. MAP