Havana Vancouver Puts a Boozy Twist on Trick-or-Treating

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Attention Spooky Season lovers: Havana Vancouver on Commercial Drive is transforming into a haunted mansion for its annual Halloween-themed cocktail pop-up, putting a fun and boozy twist on trick or treating.

The creative (and spooktacular!) menu was developed by Havana’s bar team (Alexa Greenman, Evan Fong, Charlie Smulders, and Merlin Fisk) and features four cocktails, including a zero-proof option, and a shot to be consumed at one’s own risk. Kids at heart who long for their trick-or-treating days will get a kick out of the “1 Trick, 3 Treats” cocktail, which has guests take a chance and pull a treat out of the candy bowl to determine what drink they receive.

Havana’s Haunted Mansion feature cocktail menu runs October 20-21 and 27-31. Reservations, and costumes, are encouraged.