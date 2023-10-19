Community News / Commercial Drive

Havana Vancouver Puts a Boozy Twist on Trick-or-Treating

Portrait

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Attention Spooky Season lovers: Havana Vancouver on Commercial Drive is transforming into a haunted mansion for its annual Halloween-themed cocktail pop-up, putting a fun and boozy twist on trick or treating.

The creative (and spooktacular!) menu was developed by Havana’s bar team (Alexa Greenman, Evan Fong, Charlie Smulders, and Merlin Fisk) and features four cocktails, including a zero-proof option, and a shot to be consumed at one’s own risk. Kids at heart who long for their trick-or-treating days will get a kick out of the “1 Trick, 3 Treats” cocktail, which has guests take a chance and pull a treat out of the candy bowl to determine what drink they receive.

Havana’s Haunted Mansion feature cocktail menu runs October 20-21 and 27-31. Reservations, and costumes, are encouraged.

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
Havana Vancouver Puts a Boozy Twist on Trick-or-Treating
Celebrate Pride with Havana Vancouver’s Cocktail with a Message

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Reveals a New Menu of Old Classics for Fall

La Tana to Host Chef Pete Ho, of Upcoming Sumibiyaki Arashi, for One-Night-Only Collab

‘The Flamingo Room’ Opening Soon On Commercial Drive

Get Your Tickets for La Tana’s Dinner with the Legendary “Tomato Man”, Milan!

Devon Latte Joins Livia for One-Day-Only Tomato Themed Pop Up, August 15th

New Concept “Daybreakers” Moved Into Old Tangent Cafe Space on The Drive

Popular

Now Open: Mah Milk Bar

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Reveals a New Menu of Old Classics for Fall

Tacofino and Superbaba Join Forces to Launch the Exclusive ‘Super Baburrito’

Andrea Gail Opens at 1867 Powell Street in East Van

Beloved French Bistro, Au Comptoir, Finally Opens A Second Location.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Beaucoup Bakery Makes it Spooky for Halloween, with Limited-Edition Treats

Community News / Yaletown

Tacofino and Superbaba Join Forces to Launch the Exclusive ‘Super Baburrito’

Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Appoints Samson Iza-Fellows as Pastry Chef

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Reveals a New Menu of Old Classics for Fall