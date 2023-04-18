Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Acorn’ Restaurant is Seeking an Experienced & Like-Minded Sous Chef

Vancouver, BC | The award-winning Acorn is seeking a talented and experienced Sous Chef who shares our commitment to sustainability, creativity, and exceptional plant-based cuisine.

We’re looking for someone comfortable in a farm-to-table environment that understands a zero-waste, locavore philosophy, while celebrating wild-crafted ingredients.

The successful candidate will bring experience in menu development, recipe-writing, ordering, line and prep cooking, collaborative leadership, hiring, scheduling, and have proficiency in Excel.

We’re seeking someone who has a wide range of culinary and management experience, with a cool calm sense of urgency while overseeing and maintaining our fast speed of service.

Formal culinary training is a definite asset. If you are passionate about food, hungry to dive into the world of plant-based cuisine, and naturally collaborative, please e-mail your resume and cover letter. Wages are competitive with extended medical benefits, free counselling, staff yoga passes, and gratuities included. A positive work-life balance is important to us, and we do everything we can to nurture those goals. Shifts vary but will include evenings and weekends.

As an independent restaurant, we pride ourselves on having a collaborative, team-driven environment and you will need to share this philosophy. The Acorn provides opportunity for growth and development. Please email your resume and a few words about how you can contribute to our team to shira [at] theacornrestaurant [dot] ca.

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
