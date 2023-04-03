Reservations are Now Open for Bacchus’ Annual Easter Brunch

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s only Relais & Chateaux property, Wedgewood Hotel, has revealed their annual Easter brunch menu at Bacchus Restaurant. Celebrate the splendour of the season with friends and family over a delicious three-course afternoon on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., adults are $75 per person, while children ages 12 and under are $45.

The special Table d’Hôte Menu features dishes such as a Gooseberry and Almond Parfait or Smoked Albacore Tuna and Artichokes to start, followed by mains such as a Salmon Crab Cake Benedict, Butter Poached Haida Gwaii Halibut, Tiramisu French Toast or Pan Roasted Lamb Sirloin. For a sweet finish, guests can choose between desserts such as a Carrot Cake, White Chocolate and Lemon Mousse or the famous Wedgewood Chocolate Bar. To book, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com or via Tock.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
Rob Feenie joins Wedgewood Hotel as Chef-in-Residence at Bacchus

