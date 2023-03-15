Mahony’s Tavern Re-Opens Renovated Vancouver Convention Centre Location

The Goods from Mahony’s Tavern

Vancouver, BC | The wait is over: After two months, Mahony’s Tavern is proud to reveal its freshly-renovated Vancouver Convention Centre location, ushering in a new chapter for the veteran pub brand that began in 2006 as Mahony & Sons.

Just in time to celebrate the location’s 12th anniversary on March 21, Mahony’s Tavern’s 7,100-square-foot Convention Centre restaurant and bar at #36 – 1055 Canada Place has now reopened its doors to guests.

To greet those guests will be a fully refreshed menu by consulting chef Alessandro Vianello, featuring comfort classics like burgers and fish’n’chips as well as a number of exciting new dishes that move beyond basic pub fare. To that end, Mahony’s Tavern will be serving up options like shareable Arancini Bites made with crispy mushroom risotto with truffle aioli and Grana Padano; a bold and bright Pacific Bowl featuring Ahi tuna poke, sticky rice, edamame, roasted corn, togarashi mayo, and a sesame soy dressing; and a sophisticated Seared Steelhead main served with celery root purée, pearl barley, toasted pumpkin seed, raisins, and a fresh herb salad.

Mahony’s Tavern guests will continue to find a beverage menu with something for everyone that highlights some of the very best craft beer and wine from B.C.’s own backyard and well beyond its borders in addition to classic cocktails, ciders, seltzers and more.

Since the fall of 2021, Mahony’s has been in the process of evolving its brand, stepping into a fresh, contemporary identity as Mahony’s Tavern. The renovation of its pub with its prime patio and sweeping views of Burrard Inlet and the majestic North Shore mountains – a perfect gathering place for friends, visitors, and colleagues alike – is a key part of the evolution. Mahony’s Tavern has created the ideal laid-back space for getting together for a pint and snacks or an elegant venue for a corporate meeting.

Led by Courtney Cline with MGBA Architecture + Interior Design, the updated Mahony’s Tavern Convention Centre’s design now means a lighter, more open overall space that is more functional and interactive. While you may head to Mahony’s to catch a game on the big screen or catch up with friends, the venue’s unrivalled waterfront views will assuredly catch your eye.

“We are VERY excited to showcase our new look Mahony’s Tavern concept and location at the Vancouver Convention Centre West,” says Pete Mahony, owner of Mahony’s Tavern. “Combined with revamped menus, the brand’s evolution from the traditional Mahony & Sons classic Irish pub to the new Mahony’s Tavern is complete. Come down and check it out for yourself; ask for brother Gerard Mahony or me. We are always here and would love to meet you!”