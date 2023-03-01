Hānai is Celebrating One Year on The Drive with a New Happy Hour Series

The Goods from Hānai

Vancouver, BC | Hānai (1590 Commercial Drive), Vancouver’s destination for warm, home-spun farm-to-table cooking, is officially turning one on Friday, March 3rd, 2023. To kick off its birthday celebrations, the restaurant is launching a special Hānai Happy Hour series, featuring craveable beach snacks, an exclusive happy hour menu, spiked slushies, and wine and sake bottle offers.

Available on a first come, first served basis, guests are invited to walk-in between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., from Thursday to Monday, to enjoy Hānai’s Happy Hour experience.

“This past year has been incredible, and we’re so thankful for the support we’ve received from all our friends in the community,” says Tess Bevernage, who opened Hānai with her partner, Tom Robillard, and Miki Ellis and Stephen Whiteside, in March of last year. “We’ve wanted to launch Hānai Happy Hour for a while, and thought doing it on our birthday was the best time and also the best way to celebrate! Come by for some good drinks and food during this special hour. Guests are definitely welcome to stay and enjoy our dinner menu afterward.”

Hānai Happy Hour menu items will change from-day-to-day. Items may include snacks (from $6) such Candied Anchovies, Boiled Peanuts, and Kamaboko Dip (steamed Japanese fish cake), as well as shareables (from $10) such as Chrysanthemum Salad with an umeboshi dressing and fried garlic, and Deep Fried Mushrooms with larb seasoning.

There will also be two rotating chef’s choice dishes (from $16): a Poke or Tartare, such as Kinilaw, a Filipino coconut milk-based ceviche, and a Rice Bowl, such as braised pork with house ferments and rice.

On the beverage side, select bottles of wine and sake will be 30 percent off, there will be a feature boozy slush drink each week (such as a Pisco Juice Slush with green chartreuse, pisco, pineapple, lime, star anise), and draft beer and Negronis will be on special.

“These items are some of mine and Tom’s personal favourites,” adds Bevernage. “They are delicious and pair so well with our selection of natural wines, sakes, and of course – the ultimate fruity, boozy slush.”

Hānai is open Thursday to Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Reservations are recommended for its Ohana family-style set menu.