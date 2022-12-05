Tickets for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Finding Forgiveness’ Discussion Panel Now Available

The Goods from Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | This winter, our friends at the Arts Club Theatre Company are producing a stage adaptation of Mark Sakamoto’s Forgiveness.

About the play:

Forgiveness is the powerful story of the harrowing experiences of Sakamoto’s family during World War II. Ralph, Sakamoto’s maternal grandfather, was a Canadian soldier of European descent who spent years in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp. Mitsue, his paternal grandmother, was one of the thousands of Japanese Canadians interned by the government. In the face of tremendous adversity and transgressions, they chose not to live a life of anger but instead to embrace forgiveness—a gift of love they passed down to their families.

2022 marks the 80th year since Japanese Canadian Internment in BC. In this panel discussion, we ask: what can stories from the stage teach us about the ongoing legacies of this history?

This program will feature a special preview of the play followed by a moderated panel. The panel will feature: Forgiveness playwright Hiro Kanagawa; playwright and museum educator Carolyn Nakagawa; community elder and educator Vivian Rygnestad; and community elder, writer, curator, and activist Grace Eiko Thomson. A Q&A will follow where attendees may ask questions to the panelists and the actors.

This program is produced in collaboration with the Arts Club Theatre Company, Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, UBC Library and UBC Community Engagement.

Date: Friday, January 6, 2023

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

Location: Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Admission: $10 – $20, Sliding Scale (Please note that refunds will only be honored until Thursday, January 5 at 10am

