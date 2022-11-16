Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery Gears Up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Starting Nov. 20th

The Goods from Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Vancouver, BC | It’s that time that all football fans have been waiting for – FIFA 2022 has dawned upon us, and momentum is quickly building up for one of the most globally loved sports events. Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery is fully equipped to please fans this year for the FIFA World Cup starting on November 20th, 2022, with the first game starting at 8:00 am.

The FIFA World Cup food-and-drink experience at Red Card will be as thrilling as the football games played on the eatery’s 16 HD plasma TVs and 2 new 106″ projector screens, with a state-of-the-art surround sound system.

Guests can enjoy dishes from the new Breakfast Menu during the 8am and 11am game times and alcohol will now be served as early as 9am with our new early liquor license. FIFA exclusive features include Bud Light bucket deals, free refills on coffee, and the option to add on a 16oz beer to breakfast for a great price. Details on these special features can be viewed on the menu.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-689-4460 or booking online.

Due to high-demand so we recommend booking in advance. If you’re unable to make a reservation online, please call us!