Museum of Vancouver Seeking to Fill Several Key Positions

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | As a civic organization, the Museum of Vancouver is committed to deepening our collective understanding of the City through our common stories, objects and experiences. MOV conceptualizes this through our engagement priorities, which have been focused into four broad areas that we have deemed our pillars. These include: redress and decolonization; immigration and diversity; environment and sustainability; and urban and contemporary issues.

MOV is currently hiring for three key positions:

Bilingual Museum Interpreter (Part Time)

This is a Part Time position reporting to the Education Program Manager. The Museum Interpreter position presents educational programs to school-aged children, as well as leading gallery tours for museum patrons and private groups. Work involves learning and delivering established curriculum-based school programming to elementary school classes and communicating exhibition content in English and French.

Posting Closing Date: October 21, 2022 5:00 pm. Please submit a cover letter and resume to Charlotte Chang: cchang@museumofvancouver.ca.

Digital Collections Archivist (Contract)

MOV is seeking an experienced and collaborative Digital Collections Consultant to lead the organization’s development of its digital strategy and digital collection management infrastructure. MOV currently creates, curates, exhibits, loans and stores a wide range of digital assets documenting Vancouver’s civic identity and histories. We are looking for a Digital Collections consultant to increase our capacity for stewardship and long-term access to digital materials.

Posting Closing Date: October 28, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Please send quotes and questions to Wendy Nichols, Curator of Collections: wnichols@museumofvancouver.ca.

Visitor Services Staff (Auxiliary)

MOV is seeking part-time staff to join the Visitor Experience department. This is casual work offering considerable flexibility regarding availability and hours of work. Visitor Services staff provide the first point of contact with MOV visitors. Knowledgeable and engaging, they play a vital part in ensuring a rewarding visitor experience and in promoting MOV exhibits and public events, and the benefits of membership. Occasional early-morning and late-night shifts are available to support facility rental clients.

Posting Closing Date: November 4, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Please submit your application by email to: humanresources@museumofvancouver.ca.

For more information on each of the above job descriptions, visit https://museumofvancouver.ca/employment-opportunities.