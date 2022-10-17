Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Unveils Autumn Menu, Private Tastings, Dinner with Copperpenny Distilling

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is ushering in autumn with an array of fresh fare on its new Fall Menu, ‘Sip, Shuck and Slurp’ tasting experiences and team ups with Copperpenny Distilling.

On Thursday, October 6th Chef Tommy Shorthouse will be launching Fanny Bay’s new fall menu features a bounty of fresh-caught seafood in signature dishes that include:

Grilled Octopus (chili, pumpkin seed salsa verde), $13;

Cold Cracked Crab (Fanny Bay ‘seafood sauce’), $35 half, $60 full;

Caviar Plate (house pickles, capers, chives, house salt & vinegar potato chips), $65;

Chowder (Manila clams, potato, paprika oil, bacon, leek), $15 cup, $19 mug;

Caesar Salad (romaine hearts, miso dressing, sourdough croutons, Parmesan cheese),$16, sautéed prawns or scallops as add-on $16;

Brandade Croquettes (black cod & potato croquettes, lemon-caper aioli, herbs), 5 pc $14;

Prawn and Scallop Aglio e Olio (squid ink pasta, garlic, herbs, chili, oven-dried tomato),$26;

Mussels and Clams (spicy tomato fennel sauce or white wine, garlic butter and herb, grilled millstone sourdough), $25;

Scallops and Pork Belly (cauliflower purée, apple-mustard chutney, roasted cauliflower, carrot, radicchio, sherry vinaigrette), $33;

Sablefish (pan-roasted, house-made ricotta-kelp gnocchi, oyster mushrooms, mushroom vin blanc, kelp chips), $32;

West Coast Cioppino (mussels, clams, scallops, tiger prawns, octopus, daily catch, potato, leek, fennel, tomato sauce, Pernod, ½ Dungeness crab), $48;

Paella for Two (chorizo, jumbo tiger prawns, octopus, mussels, clams, saffron rice), $68;

Mussels Escabeche (saffron-garlic-vinegar dressing, Totten mussels, grilled sourdough),$14;

Brussels Sprouts (sherry vinaigrette, chili, marinated capers), $9, Happy Hour $7;

Lobster Mac (Atlantic lobster meat, lobster bisque and panko gremolata, lobster oil), $26, Happy Hour $23;

Sautéed Prawns (4pc) and Scallops (5pc), $16;

Pumpkin Spiced Crème Brûlée (pumpkin seed sable), $13;

Apple Tarte Tatin (Gala apples, cinnamon-vanilla caramel, puff pastry), $15, ice cream add-on $3.

New cocktails joining the Fanny Bay bar menu this fall include the ’Stealth Ginger’ (Stealth vodka, orange, ginger syrup, rosemary), ’Golden Time’ (Basil Hayden bourbon, orange, maple syrup, thyme, gold flakes), ’Twilight’ (Empress gin, cucumber, spruce syrup, tonic) and the ’Red Sea’ (Kraken spiced rum, pomegranate, grenadine, star anise).

Led by Fanny Bay Assistant GM and renowned shucker Calvin Shiu, the Sip, Shuck and Slurp tasting experiences offer couples and private groups 90-minute interactive oyster tasting adventures for the senses. Each experience begins with a glass of sparkling wine and canapés served from the raw bar before guests embark on a coast-to-coast guided oyster tasting session with personalized beverage pairings, a one-on-one shucking lesson and take-home souvenirs for $150 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Fanny Bay will also continue its collaborations with North Vancouver’s Copperpenny Distilling Co. by extending their popular summer series of Oysters and Cocktail Pairing Pop-Ups into the autumn with two more dates on Wednesday, October 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the North Vancouver distillery (103-288 Esplanade East).

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Copperpenny crew will head to Fanny Bay to co-host the first of three fall pairing dinners with a Gin & Seafood Dinner that will pair six courses from Fanny Bay Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse with craft cocktails comprising Copperpenny’s award-winning gin. You can view the six-course dinner menu here.

RESERVATIONS AND TICKETS

To book one of Fanny Bay’s exclusive Sip, Shuck and Slurp Tasting Experiences. For tickets to the Fanny Bay X Copperpenny Distilling Gin & Seafood Dinner on Oct. 26, click here.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

For more about Fanny Bay Oysters, visit fannybayoysters.com. To enquire about Fanny Bay catering services, contact Calvin Shiu at CalvinS@fannybayoysters.com.