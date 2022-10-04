Hy’s Steakhouse & Bar Marks Milestone 60th Anniversary, Shares Feature Cocktail Recipe

The Goods from Hy’s Steakhouse & Bar

Vancouver, BC | While the Canadian hospitality industry has undergone seismic shifts over the past half century, Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar has stood the test of time. The iconic restaurant group’s Vancouver location on Hornby St. is testament to the brand’s resilience and evolution, marking its 60th anniversary in October.

Hy’s Vancouver first opened its doors on Hornby Street in 1962 serving great steaks, fresh seafood and classic cocktails with professional service and tableside flair.

Originally known as ‘The Encore’ it was the second Hy’s Vancouver location opened by founder Hy Aisenstat. (The original Vancouver location Hy’s at the Sands closed in the early 80s.) Hy’s has earned a reputation as the quintessential fine-dining experience for generations of Vancouver locals and visitors alike, with many awards and accolated to its credit.

It’s also been an important training ground for servers, cooks, and managers who sharpened their skills in Hy’s front and back of house before moving on to successful careers in the hospitality industry, and beyond.

“Sixty years is no small feat when it comes to longevity in the restaurant industry and my father would be immensely proud of what Hy’s has become,” says Neil Aisenstat, President & Chief Executive Officer at Hy’s of Canada. “It’s a testament to everyone who has worn a server’s jacket or worked on the line at Hy’s over the years. Their commitment to providing an unparalleled experience is one of the reasons why Hy’s has been a cornerstone of the Vancouver dining industry for six decades.”

Another reason for the restaurant’s longevity is its ability to embrace change. “While we always remain true to our heritage, it has been incredibly important for us to respond to evolving guest tastes,” says Megan Buckley, Hy’s Chief Operating Officer. “We understand that the greatest restaurants are dynamic, and we challenge our team to grow and innovate in all aspects, from menu development to décor to our training and development and technology.”

In honour of this epic milestone, Hy’s Vancouver will offer a feature cocktail from October 10-23. The “Larger Than Life” elixir is named in honour of our founder and namesake, Hy Aisenstat, and his gregarious personality. All proceeds from cocktail sales ($18 each) will go to support the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship at VCC. The scholarship honours Neil’s brother John, who passed away in 2018.

Larger Than Life Cocktail

This is an elevated version of the classic Hemingway Daiquiri. Light and well balanced, refreshing and clean. A creative expression of times gone by.

Glassware – Martini

1.5 oz Bacardi White rum

¾ oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

3 sprays of absinthe

lime ribbon (for garnish)

Method – Combine all the ingredients (except absinthe) over ice into a Boston shaker glass. Hard shake to count of 10. Spray the martini glass with three spritzes of absinthe. Strain neat into a chilled martini glass.