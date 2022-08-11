AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | Recently named to Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants, AnnaLena in Kitsilano is looking to add a new team member to our service team to assist us in Front of House daily operations.

AnnaLena is a consistently evolving operation and delivers a special, enjoyable work environment anchored by our leadership and training programs. With a small team and a very busy room we are looking to add the right individual. With a focus on a monthly tasting menu and wine pairing, AnnaLena has designed a very special dining experience.

Our ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role including confident knowledge in wine, spirits and service. Previous experience in tasting menu service and wine pairings is a plus.

If either of these sounds like a role that might be a fit for you please email jeff@annalena.ca with a current resume / CV and let us know why you would be the best fit, and which role you are applying for. We look forward to meeting you!